Helping the helpers: SIUC nursing scholarship honors the late Monica L. Ryan

“Her energy was a marvel to all of us,” John Ryan said. “She took care of my father’s grandparents and parents, and her own parents as they aged. She was the go-to caregiver in the family.”

Once the children were grown, she renewed her license and then did volunteer work at Jacksonville’s hospitals until 2012 when she moved to Carbondale to be closer to her family.

‘A special place’

John and Marsha Ryan have deep roots at SIU. John was part of the first class to graduate from the School of Law. Marsha has worked as a faculty member at the School of Medicine and School of Law. She also served on the Board of Trustees.

Both of John’s brothers graduated from SIU, as have his and Marsha’s two children and a nephew.

“SIU has a special place in our hearts,” John Ryan said. “We have a lot of fondness for the university.”

The opportunity to earn a BSN in Carbondale made endowing a scholarship in his mother’s name the clear choice for the Ryans’ philanthropy.

“Health care is personal for everyone,” he said. “We are pleased to contribute in this way to the health of our community.”