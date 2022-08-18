 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hundreds of new students move in at SIU

  • Updated
  • 0
081922-nws-siu-02.jpg

Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall.

Jim Long of Charleston helped his daughter Ellie move into Warren Hall at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday. He also carried items into SIU’s Pierce Hall for his daughter Lilly. Across campus, he helped daughter Lyla move into one of the high-rise residence halls.

The Long triplets were among hundreds of new students moving on to campus Thursday – opening day for SIU’s residence halls – in anticipation of the beginning of the fall semester. When added to returning students scheduled to arrive on campus Saturday and others moving into homes and apartments throughout Carbondale, the campus and community population swells by thousands.

Ellie Long said she and her sisters did not necessarily always plan on attending the same institution for college, but it just worked out that way.

“It made it easier for me today, that’s for sure,” Jim Long said.

People are also reading…

Ellie will be studying agriculture education. Lyla is majoring in accounting and Lily is undecided. Ellie said the siblings chose SIU because of academic offerings and the campus.

“I came here because it’s a good school,” she said. “I love the area and the campus is very nice, plus it’s not too far from home.”

Caleb Oxley SIU Move in 2022

Caleb Oxley, a freshman in cinematography from Galesburg, makes his bed for the first time in SIU's Smith Hall. Oxley and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in for the fall semester 2022.

In the building just south of Elly’s home-away-from-home, Galesburg’s Caleb Oxley was settling back in his room after spending three days at “Dawg Days” a retreat for 150 new students at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. The student-led program gave students a chance to learn more SIU and make new acquaintances. He was one of a few dozen students who moved in on Monday prior to Dawg Days.

“The retreat was great,” said Oxley, who will be studying cinematography. “There was a lot of team-building and meeting new people and that was really what I was going for. I’ve got some good friends here now.”

Oxley, who is attending SIU on a Chancellor’s scholarship which covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years, also considered the University of Florida, the University of Georgia and Colgate, but chose SIU.

“I did a virtual college fair and had a really good visit that way and then when I got here, I really liked the dorms and the campus,” he said, adding that the weather was nicer than in his hometown, 287 miles north. “I was here in November and I was honestly pretty surprised how much warmer it was even though it was only five hours away. It was warm.”

081922-nws-siu-04.jpg

Students and their parents unload belongings at the tower residence halls on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale.

All across campus, university officials, returning students and volunteers tried to give new students and their families a warm welcome. The SIU Alumni Association hosted a luncheon for “legacy students” – the sons and daughters of SIU alumni. Jeff Gleim, executive director of the association, said he expected more than 150 students and parents would attend.

Jim and Ellie Long’s loads were made lighter by members of the Saluki basketball team and Head Coach Bryan Mullins who were carrying items into West Campus residence halls. Volunteers from area churches and civic organizations also helped students move in.

Senior Associate Director of Housing Operations James Hunsaker said about 2,400 students are moving on to campus. He said occupancy is up about 4% from last year. Hunsaker and other SIU officials are hopeful that the university will see its first enrollment increase in years.

“Move in day is always very exciting because it is the culmination of what we’ve been working on for the past year and more,” said SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams. “I am very, very optimistic about fall enrollment. Things are looking up.”

Fall semester classes start Monday. Official enrollment figures are calculated on the 10th day of classes.

Photos: SIU New student move-in, Fall 2022

1 of 15

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News