Hundreds of new students move in at SIU

Jim Long of Charleston helped his daughter Ellie move into Warren Hall at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday. He also carried items into SIU’s Pierce Hall for his daughter Lilly. Across campus, he helped daughter Lyla move into one of the high-rise residence halls.

The Long triplets were among hundreds of new students moving on to campus Thursday – opening day for SIU’s residence halls – in anticipation of the beginning of the fall semester. When added to returning students scheduled to arrive on campus Saturday and others moving into homes and apartments throughout Carbondale, the campus and community population swells by thousands.

Ellie Long said she and her sisters did not necessarily always plan on attending the same institution for college, but it just worked out that way.

“It made it easier for me today, that’s for sure,” Jim Long said.

Ellie will be studying agriculture education. Lyla is majoring in accounting and Lily is undecided. Ellie said the siblings chose SIU because of academic offerings and the campus.

“I came here because it’s a good school,” she said. “I love the area and the campus is very nice, plus it’s not too far from home.”

In the building just south of Elly’s home-away-from-home, Galesburg’s Caleb Oxley was settling back in his room after spending three days at “Dawg Days” a retreat for 150 new students at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. The student-led program gave students a chance to learn more SIU and make new acquaintances. He was one of a few dozen students who moved in on Monday prior to Dawg Days.

“The retreat was great,” said Oxley, who will be studying cinematography. “There was a lot of team-building and meeting new people and that was really what I was going for. I’ve got some good friends here now.”

Oxley, who is attending SIU on a Chancellor’s scholarship which covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years, also considered the University of Florida, the University of Georgia and Colgate, but chose SIU.

“I did a virtual college fair and had a really good visit that way and then when I got here, I really liked the dorms and the campus,” he said, adding that the weather was nicer than in his hometown, 287 miles north. “I was here in November and I was honestly pretty surprised how much warmer it was even though it was only five hours away. It was warm.”

All across campus, university officials, returning students and volunteers tried to give new students and their families a warm welcome. The SIU Alumni Association hosted a luncheon for “legacy students” – the sons and daughters of SIU alumni. Jeff Gleim, executive director of the association, said he expected more than 150 students and parents would attend.

Jim and Ellie Long’s loads were made lighter by members of the Saluki basketball team and Head Coach Bryan Mullins who were carrying items into West Campus residence halls. Volunteers from area churches and civic organizations also helped students move in.

Senior Associate Director of Housing Operations James Hunsaker said about 2,400 students are moving on to campus. He said occupancy is up about 4% from last year. Hunsaker and other SIU officials are hopeful that the university will see its first enrollment increase in years.

“Move in day is always very exciting because it is the culmination of what we’ve been working on for the past year and more,” said SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams. “I am very, very optimistic about fall enrollment. Things are looking up.”

Fall semester classes start Monday. Official enrollment figures are calculated on the 10th day of classes.