Hundreds of new students move in at SIU

Jim Long of Charleston helped his daughter Ellie move into Warren Hall at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday. He also carried items into SIU’s Pierce Hall for his daughter Lilly. Across campus, he helped daughter Lyla move into one of the high-rise residence halls.
The Long triplets were among hundreds of new students moving on to campus Thursday – opening day for SIU’s residence halls – in anticipation of the beginning of the fall semester. When added to returning students scheduled to arrive on campus Saturday and others moving into homes and apartments throughout Carbondale, the campus and community population swells by thousands.
Ellie Long said she and her sisters did not necessarily always plan on attending the same institution for college, but it just worked out that way.
“It made it easier for me today, that’s for sure,” Jim Long said.
Ellie will be studying agriculture education. Lyla is majoring in accounting and Lily is undecided. Ellie said the siblings chose SIU because of academic offerings and the campus.
“I came here because it’s a good school,” she said. “I love the area and the campus is very nice, plus it’s not too far from home.”
In the building just south of Elly’s home-away-from-home, Galesburg’s Caleb Oxley was settling back in his room after spending three days at “Dawg Days” a retreat for 150 new students at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. The student-led program gave students a chance to learn more SIU and make new acquaintances. He was one of a few dozen students who moved in on Monday prior to Dawg Days.
“The retreat was great,” said Oxley, who will be studying cinematography. “There was a lot of team-building and meeting new people and that was really what I was going for. I’ve got some good friends here now.”
Oxley, who is attending SIU on a Chancellor’s scholarship which covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years, also considered the University of Florida, the University of Georgia and Colgate, but chose SIU.
“I did a virtual college fair and had a really good visit that way and then when I got here, I really liked the dorms and the campus,” he said, adding that the weather was nicer than in his hometown, 287 miles north. “I was here in November and I was honestly pretty surprised how much warmer it was even though it was only five hours away. It was warm.”
All across campus, university officials, returning students and volunteers tried to give new students and their families a warm welcome. The SIU Alumni Association hosted a luncheon for “legacy students” – the sons and daughters of SIU alumni. Jeff Gleim, executive director of the association, said he expected more than 150 students and parents would attend.
Jim and Ellie Long’s loads were made lighter by members of the Saluki basketball team and Head Coach Bryan Mullins who were carrying items into West Campus residence halls. Volunteers from area churches and civic organizations also helped students move in.
Senior Associate Director of Housing Operations James Hunsaker said about 2,400 students are moving on to campus. He said occupancy is up about 4% from last year. Hunsaker and other SIU officials are hopeful that the university will see its first enrollment increase in years.
“Move in day is always very exciting because it is the culmination of what we’ve been working on for the past year and more,” said SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams. “I am very, very optimistic about fall enrollment. Things are looking up.”
Fall semester classes start Monday. Official enrollment figures are calculated on the 10th day of classes.
Students unload their belongings at the Thompson Point dormitories on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale.
Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall.
Nina Davis, an SIU sophomore in zoology from Nashville, Tennessee, holds an "Ask Me" sign during new student move in at SIU's West Campus residence halls. Davis serves as an academic peer associate for SIU University Housing.
Shawn Harris, a freshman in sports administration from Chicago, makes adjustments to his loft bed in his residence hall room at SIU. Harris and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Claire Schultz (left) poses with her mother Lowie so that family friend Linda Scaffidi can take a photo while Claire's sister Grace (far right) looks on. The women had just finished moving Claire's belongings into an East Campus residence hall at SIU during new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18. Claire Schultz will be majoring in biological sciences and be part of the Saluki Swimming and Diving team.
Jalyn Wood of Du Quoin begins the process of unpacking her items in her East Campus residence hall room during SIU's new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Wood will be a freshman in exercise science.
Students unload their belongings at the Thompson Point dormitories on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale.
As a line of cars waits, Cpl. Daniel Presley of the SIU Department of Public Safety gives a family directions for new student move in at the East Campus residence halls, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall.
A sibling watches his sister’s belonging while she checks into her residence hall at West Campus at SIU on Thursday morning in Carbondale.
Nina Davis, an SIU sophomore in zoology from Nashville, Tennessee, holds an "Ask Me" sign during new student move in at SIU's West Campus residence halls. Davis serves as an academic peer associate for SIU University Housing.
Students and their parents unload belongings at the tower residence halls on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale.
Shawn Harris, a freshman in sports administration from Chicago, makes adjustments to his loft bed in his residence hall room at SIU. Harris and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Caleb Oxley, a freshman in cinematography from Galesburg, makes his bed for the first time in SIU's Smith Hall. Oxley and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in for the fall semester 2022.
Claire Schultz (left) poses with her mother Lowie so that family friend Linda Scaffidi can take a photo while Claire's sister Grace (far right) looks on. The women had just finished moving Claire's belongings into an East Campus residence hall at SIU during new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18. Claire Schultz will be majoring in biological sciences and be part of the Saluki Swimming and Diving team.
Parents and new SIU students line up for an elevator as part of new student move in at the East Campus residence halls Thursday, Aug. 18.
Jalyn Wood of Du Quoin begins the process of unpacking her items in her East Campus residence hall room during SIU's new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Wood will be a freshman in exercise science.
Joe Wood of Du Quoin balances items belonging to his daughter Jaylynn on a cart in anticipation of her move into Neely Hall on the SIU campus during new student move in day for the Fall 2022 semester.
More than 150 people attended the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The luncheon was for university alumni moving in a second or third generation of SIU students.
An SUV with Pennsylvania license plates "SIU Alum" is parked near the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon during new student move-in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Students line up inside SIU's Grinnell Hall waiting their turn to purchase parking passes during the first day of move in for the fall semester 2022.
