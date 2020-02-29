Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is keynote speaker at SIU Celebrate Women reception

CARBONDALE — The 24th annual “Celebrate Women: Honoring Inclusive Excellence” reception and awards ceremony at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on March 5 will offer an opportunity to honor women and support scholarships.

Susana Mendoza, who has served as the state’s comptroller since 2016, will be the special guest speaker for this year’s event, “Votes for Women: A Centennial.” Tickets are available now for the event, which will be in Morris Library.

Mendoza has served her home state in various roles for two decades. A Chicago native, she is the daughter of Mexican immigrants who relocated the family to the suburbs to escape gang violence. As a youth, the skilled soccer player found herself on a number of all-male traveling teams thanks to her extraordinary talent.

Mendoza, who earned all-state and all-Midwest honors for soccer in high school, became the first woman to make the Bolingbrook High School Wall of Fame and attended Truman State University in Missouri on a soccer and academic scholarship. After earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994, she returned to Illinois and began working in advertising/public relations, the hospitality industry and Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}