Add Eastern Illinois Community Colleges to the list of institutions partnering with Southern Illinois University Carbondale on the Saluki Step Ahead Program.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Chancellor Ryan Gower signed an agreement for the Saluki Step Ahead program on March 13.

Established in 2021, the program enables students who graduate with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU bachelor’s degrees online in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, nursing (RN to BSN), psychology and radiologic sciences.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Illinois Eastern Community College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Chancellor Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”

The new Illinois Eastern Community Colleges agreement brings SIU Carbondale to a total of 43 Saluki Step Ahead pacts that the university now has with community colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas so far.

“The Saluki Step Ahead program will benefit many IECC graduates who are place bound by giving them another option to earn a four-year degree,” IECC Chancellor Ryan Gower said. “This partnership will expand and strengthen our transfer pathways and gives our alumni an accessible option to earn a bachelor’s degree in a number of high demand programs.”

Illinois Eastern Community College District No. 529 serves more than 17,000 students each year through transfer, career and technical, and workforce development programs. The district, which is made up of Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Olney Central College in Olney and Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, spans 3,000 square miles and covers all or part of 12 counties, serving approximately 111,000 total residents.

Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In their third and fourth years, they receive an annual scholarship of $4,000.

