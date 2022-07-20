 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Illinois has a 'culture of corruption' Simon Institute speaker says

  • 0
David Greising Better Government Association

David Greising, president and CEO of the Better Government Association, talks about governmental corruption in Illinois from his home in suburban Chicago. Greising was speaking remotely as part of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute's Understanding Our New World discussion series.

The head of the Better Government Association says Illinois has a “culture of corruption” and one cure is deep-dive journalistic investigations.

David Greising, president and CEO of the Chicago-based not-for-profit that calls itself Illinois’ non-partisan full-service watchdog, participated in a virtual conversation Wednesday with John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He said ethics problems in Illinois government are long-standing and deep-seeded.

“There is something about the culture of corruption that is undeniable about the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with our tolerance for conflicts of interest that are not the case in other areas.”

Greisling, who has been with the BGA since 2018 after stints at the Chicago Sun Times, City News Bureau of Chicago, Business Week, Reuters and the Chicago Tribune, pointed to several examples of conflicts of interest.

People are also reading…

He pointed to the dual role Michael Madigan had for many years when he was speaker of the Illinois House at the same time that his law firm was one of the state’s top firms in real estate tax appeals. He also suggested Madigan’s tenure of more than 35 years as speaker was a long-standing conflict of interest.

“When you allow one person to hold that much power for that long, you’re going to have compromises, etc. that are just going to happen,” Greisling said. “Fixing corruption in Illinois will require a change in the culture.”

Greisling said he has been disappointed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not done more to change the culture.

“Pritzker ran as an ethics reformer, but when the major ethics reform package was being considered, he was basically a no-show. He signed a law and declared victory for reform that was really just not up to the measure of the reform and so we missed a moment, so there’s a tolerance for corruption here,” Greisling said.

He continued, “He had super majorities in both houses and he would have had support had he chosen to take some political risks in favor of ethics reform.”

Greisling said Pritzker’s failure to act on serious reform may be seen as a negative should the governor have presidential aspirations.

The Better Government Association is known for deep investigative reporting, what Greisling calls “solutions journalism”. He said efforts like those of his group can lead to better accountability with elected leaders.

“Solution journalism is objective, fact-based investigative journalism. The idea is you apply the same rigor that you use in investigative reporting to problems in government to find out what has been tried elsewhere and what works and what doesn’t where reforms have happened,” he explained. “I think that is one factor that can get us out of this.”

He continued, “It is wash, rinse, repeat the cycle on corruption, financial mismanagement and some of the crime issues and the other significant issues facing the state.”

From the archives: Stories of Southern Illinois municipal corruption

Southern Illinois has seen its own fair share of corruption. Here's a collection of stories about municipal worker indictments, convictions and alleged crimes from our archives.

Marion

Plea deal for former circuit clerk employee accused of theft

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

MARION — Paying $25,000 in restitution would be one way for Cheryl Cundiff to restore public trust, a Williamson County judge told the former …

Marion

Employee convicted of felony theft could lose pension

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

MARION -- A former Williamson County employee who pleaded guilty Monday to stealing cash from the circuit clerk’s office and was sentenced to …

Marion

Former clerks plead guilty to theft, official misconduct

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

MARION — The remaining two of three former Williamson County Circuit Clerk employees accused of collectively stealing about $85,000 in bond mo…

Local News

Williamson County circuit clerk to retire from tarnished office

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

MARION — Done with politics after 15 years as Williamson County’s circuit clerk and coming on the heels of three theft convictions among forme…

Former Franklin County employee sentenced to 4 years probation
Crime/Courts
breaking

Former Franklin County employee sentenced to 4 years probation

  • Janis Esch
  • Updated
  • 0

A former employee of the Franklin County Circuit Clerk’s Office was sentenced to four years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars fro…

Former Pinckneyville bookkeeper pleads guilty to mail fraud, admits to stealing $450K
Crime/Courts

Former Pinckneyville bookkeeper pleads guilty to mail fraud, admits to stealing $450K

  • Molly Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

BENTON — The former bookkeeper for the Pinckneyville Rural Fire Protection District pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Benton to ma…

West City clerk indicted in July for theft remains on paid leave
Local News

West City clerk indicted in July for theft remains on paid leave

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

WEST CITY – A water department clerk remains on paid leave nearly a year after a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted her for allegedly stealin…

Crime/Courts

West City clerk makes first court appearance

  • Updated
  • 0

A West City water department clerk who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the department had her first appearance in Franklin County co…

News

Mayor: West City officials have little information on water clerk indictment

  • Nick Mariano
  • Updated
  • 0

WEST CITY — Mayor Ron House is awaiting answers on how much money was allegedly taken and how it was done following this past week’s Franklin …

‘Bad Girls’ of Illinois government
Crime/Courts

‘Bad Girls’ of Illinois government

  • Molly Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

MARION — Women are not only as capable as men at running a government office, they are equally equipped to steal from it, too. And the notion …

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Judge who sentenced former Crestwood mayor wonders how many red-light camera tickets were warranted

Apr. 26—Already the subject of a lawsuit, Crestwood's red-light cameras are under further scrutiny with a federal judge questioning how many tickets the village has issued over several years were justified. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Durkin sentenced the village's former mayor, Lou Presta, to a year in prison Monday after Presta had pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe in exchange for ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News