Illinois House minority leader to discuss challenges facing state in Simon Institute forum

CARBONDALE — State Rep. Jim Durkin, the Illinois House minority leader, will share his thoughts on the numerous challenges facing the state during a virtual discussion next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The free event is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

In addition to discussing issues facing the state, Durkin will also preview the upcoming elections in November.

“Leader Durkin is a key participant in the public policy debate in Springfield. His insights will help us better understand the difficult public health and economic challenges now confronting Illinois. He will also help us understand the political terrain on which the 2020 campaign will be contested in Illinois,” John T. Shaw, institute director, said.

Durkin, R-Western Springs, has been the House Republican leader since August 2013. A former Illinois assistant attorney general and assistant state’s attorney in Cook County, Durkin has served Illinois government for 25 years. He became a state representative in 1995, and was the unsuccessful Republican nominee for U.S. Senate against U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in 2002.