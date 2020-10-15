Illinois Senate Majority Leader Lightford to discuss career, state issues in virtual forum

CARBONDALE — Illinois State Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford, the first Black woman to serve as the state’s Senate Majority Leader, will discuss a variety of topics including her career and next month’s elections during a virtual conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The virtual discussion, part of the Simon Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Lightford, D-Maywood, and John T. Shaw, Simon Institute director, will also touch on the Illinois General Assembly’s fall veto session and the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus reform agenda.

“Sen. Lightford is one of the most experienced, tough-minded and savvy legislative leaders in Springfield,” Shaw said. “She has been at the center of major legislative efforts to overhaul education, health care and worker protections. Sen. Lightford is also one of the architects and engineers of the reform agenda crafted by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.”