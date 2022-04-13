Illinois senator to discuss spring legislative session, GOP priorities

Illinois State Sen. Jason Barickman will discuss his career in politics and the most recent spring legislative session in a virtual conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Barickman will talk with John Shaw, institute director, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, about major developments from the Illinois legislative session that ended April 9, as well as Senate Republican priorities. They will also discuss Barickman’s proposed legislation to overhaul the redistricting process in Illinois.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/events. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Barickman with their registration or by email to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

“Sen. Barickman is an energetic and thoughtful leader in the Illinois Senate,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn about his vision and plans to strengthen Illinois.”

Barickman, of Bloomington, is the chair of the Senate Republican Caucus. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2012 and is the minority spokesperson on the executive and redistricting committees.

Barickman is a graduate of Illinois State University and the University of Illinois College of Law. He is an attorney focusing on real estate and business law and is an adjunct faculty member at Illinois State University. He was a 2012 Edgar Fellow and is an Illinois Army National Guard veteran.

This event is part of the institute’s Understanding Our New World virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors, and journalists.

