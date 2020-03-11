In precautionary measure, SIU extending spring break, moving classes online in response to coronavirus

“There will be challenges for some students with accessing online or alternative platforms; we are currently reviewing various options that may work for instructors and students,” Dunn said. “Our goal is to ensure that students have the tools they need to continue their coursework.”

Further, Dunn said that university officials will evaluate on- and off-campus events on a case-by-case basis based on the risk they present for the spread of the virus. “Many if not all may be canceled,” he said in the letter. “We will work with the units that are sponsoring events and post cancellations on the coronavirus website.”

International business travel is restricted. Domestic business travel will require approval of the appropriate vice chancellor.

Questions can be addressed to: pandemicinfo@siu.edu. Dunn said the university will do its best to post responses to commonly asked questions so that everyone can benefit from the information.

“There are many unknowns related to the virus and its spread. We will continue to monitor recommendations from state and national health agencies and adjust course as needed,” his letter concluded. “We appreciate your patience and collaboration as we work through these challenges together.”

