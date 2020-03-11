In precautionary measure, SIU extending spring break, moving classes online in response to coronavirus

CARBONDALE — As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is extending spring break for students through March 22, and classes will be offered online or in other alternative formats until further notice, according to SIU Chancellor John Dunn.
Students were expected back on campus this coming Monday, but instead, classes will resume on March 23 in order to “give faculty time to convert courses for delivery in alternative formats,” Dunn wrote in a letter to the campus community on Wednesday.
“While no cases of COVID-19 have been identified on our campus, our primary concern is the health and safety of our community,” Dunn said. “We are joining other Illinois public institutions in taking precautionary measures.”
Dunn’s letter said that the situation is evolving quickly, and SIU still has a number of details to work through. More information will be provided online at the university’s coronavirus response website within the next 48 hours, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Dunn stressed that the university’s operations, including teaching and research, will continue. Campus will remain open, and staff will report to work as usual. Students will have options for returning to campus either to study or retrieve materials. The university plans to provide updates within the next two days regarding campus services, such as housing and dining.
“There will be challenges for some students with accessing online or alternative platforms; we are currently reviewing various options that may work for instructors and students,” Dunn said. “Our goal is to ensure that students have the tools they need to continue their coursework.”
Further, Dunn said that university officials will evaluate on- and off-campus events on a case-by-case basis based on the risk they present for the spread of the virus. “Many if not all may be canceled,” he said in the letter. “We will work with the units that are sponsoring events and post cancellations on the coronavirus website.”
International business travel is restricted. Domestic business travel will require approval of the appropriate vice chancellor.
Questions can be addressed to: pandemicinfo@siu.edu. Dunn said the university will do its best to post responses to commonly asked questions so that everyone can benefit from the information.
“There are many unknowns related to the virus and its spread. We will continue to monitor recommendations from state and national health agencies and adjust course as needed,” his letter concluded. “We appreciate your patience and collaboration as we work through these challenges together.”
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI