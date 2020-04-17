In virtual public forum, SIU chancellor candidate says 'it's time to come together as a university community'

Susan Stapleton, one of three Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor candidates, said she sees a bright future for the Carbondale campus, despite its challenges, one that builds on its commitment to diversity and access to people from all walks of life.
Her comments came during a virtual public forum Friday morning. All three of the chancellor finalists announced by the school April 10 will host virtual public forums, with the other two scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
“I truly believe in the transformational power of higher education, not only for our students, but our community, our region, our state and our nation,” she said. “My experiences to date are very similar to many of yours, including the students. I understand what it means to be the first in your family to attend college, and the struggles and challenges to balance both work and education.”
In her professional career in higher education, Stapleton said her broad experience has provided her a depth of understanding about what it takes to make a successful university system. She has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses, worked with graduate students in a laboratory setting and published research papers with them, written grants, set budgets, developed curriculum, mentored staff, advocated for diversity in hiring and recruitment, and built relationships with lawmakers and other community leaders.
Stapleton has been an employee of Western Michigan University since 1990. She is a professor of chemistry/biochemistry and biological sciences, and has also served as a special assistant to the provost since 2019. Previously, she held titles of associate dean of the school’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean of the Graduate College, and interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. In her current role, she is charged with expanding research, scholarship and experiential opportunities.
Stapleton was the first of three candidates to participate in a virtual interview with campus leaders that was broadcast on the university’s website Friday morning. Plans to bring candidates to campus for interviews and public forums were canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the selection process is moving forward.
Stapleton said she was raised in the small factory town of West Reading, Pennsylvania, in a family of modest means. Her parents were laborers, and there was very little talk about education in her home — let alone higher education. She recalled a love of learning that began at a young age. She developed an early interest in reading, and as a child, someone gave her a used chemistry set that had a profound impact on her life.
“I thought Erlenmeyer flasks and graduated cylinders were the absolute coolest things,” she said in her introduction. “I was also fascinated by what you could do with a little bit of baking soda, some dish soap and a carbonated beverage. And the mess that it would make, much to the dismay of my mother.” Teachers and coaches at her high school encouraged her to pursue higher education.
When Stapleton enrolled at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, in the 1970s, she was the first person in her family to go to college. She played sports while earning a bachelor of science in chemistry/cellular biology. After her graduation in 1979, she continued her education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a doctorate in chemistry in 1983. She wrote her dissertation on the fatty acid biosynthesis in cyanobacteria and green plants.
While her educational pursuits were complex, Stapleton was plain-spoken about SIU’s future and its ability to rebuild. She acknowledged SIU’s recent enrollment and financial struggles, but said they do not overshadow the school’s “amazing 150-year history.”
Stapleton said that if she’s selected to lead the college, she would work to build on the encouraging new recruitment efforts that have been implemented, and emphasize relationships with community leaders.
She said the college needs to ensure it is telling its own story, and making sure that message is reflective of what sets SIU apart from its regional competitors, chiefly its designation as a nationally-recognized research university. “Knowledge is power,” she said. “And it’s important to remember that you’re in control of your own story.”
Stapleton said that SIU has a reputation of being an inclusive community that honors and respects all people, but she would also look to identify areas of weakness based on student, faculty and staff feedback and formulate plans to address them. Stapleton also said she would foster relationships with community leaders, including area superintendents and religious leaders. She said that a program worth replicating from Western Michigan brings sixth-graders to the college to expose them to a “day-in-the-life” of a student. “A really important piece of the leadership of an institution,” she said, is “to be a really good community partner.”
Stapleton said she was excited to be considered a candidate for the chancellor position.
“Indeed, the future of higher education is bright, as is the future of Southern Illinois University Carbondale,” she said. “As a regional public institution of higher education, you are not only a center for learning, but also an economic and workforce development hub, a community partner and a place for multicultural activities and the arts to be experienced. Your focus on student success, with a commitment to access and opportunity, inclusive excellence, innovation and outstanding teaching, speak volumes to who you are as an institution.”
“It is time,” she said, “to come together as a university community to realize that brightness.”
To watch Stapleton's and the future forums, visit chancellor.siu.edu/search.
