In virtual public forum, SIU chancellor candidate says 'it's time to come together as a university community'

When Stapleton enrolled at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, in the 1970s, she was the first person in her family to go to college. She played sports while earning a bachelor of science in chemistry/cellular biology. After her graduation in 1979, she continued her education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a doctorate in chemistry in 1983. She wrote her dissertation on the fatty acid biosynthesis in cyanobacteria and green plants.

While her educational pursuits were complex, Stapleton was plain-spoken about SIU’s future and its ability to rebuild. She acknowledged SIU’s recent enrollment and financial struggles, but said they do not overshadow the school’s “amazing 150-year history.”

Stapleton said that if she’s selected to lead the college, she would work to build on the encouraging new recruitment efforts that have been implemented, and emphasize relationships with community leaders.

She said the college needs to ensure it is telling its own story, and making sure that message is reflective of what sets SIU apart from its regional competitors, chiefly its designation as a nationally-recognized research university. “Knowledge is power,” she said. “And it’s important to remember that you’re in control of your own story.”