International Fulbright, Japanese students, engage in service projects while at SIU

A group of 18 international students, including 15 Fulbright Scholars and three Japanese college students from Reitaku University in Kashiwa, Japan, are visiting Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Center for English as a Second Language to enhance their English skills while also giving their time and energy to help several local service organizations through the center’s Community Engagement Program.

The students began their three-week outreach effort last week and they will continue their effort through the end of the month. During the engagement program, they are also interacting with community members and organizations in a cross-cultural exchange, according to Bill Hellriegel, director of the center, and Lilia Angel-Post, assistant director.

Their work included visiting Carbondale Green Earth to help with land management and trail maintenance; helping senior citizens with craft projects at the Big Muddy Assisted Living Center in Murphysboro; assisting the Local Women for Change in creating a compost pile for the Red Hen Garden to provide fresh produce to area residents, and sorting and organizing food and clothing for people in need at the Center for Empowerment and Justice.

They have also assisted with a meal at the Herrin House of Hope and provided a time of dance and cultural exchange at the Villas of Holly Brook Herrin retirement and assisted living facility.

Strong CESL program gets worldwide attention

Hellriegel said the students choose to come to SIU for the strength of its Center for English as a Second Language (CESL) program as the Fulbright scholars are already advanced in the language, but seek to improve their skills as they prepare to enter master’s programs throughout the world. The Japanese students are part of an experiential study abroad enhancement. The students have two intensive eight-week language immersion academic programs and the three-week engagement program.

“They enhance their language skills and get to know more about the cultural and the social services in our country which they can then share when they return home. During the final week of the program, they develop and share presentations with their ideas,” Angel-Post said.

Giving continues

The visiting international students will give their time and energy this week at a variety of places including the Brown Bag Concert, the Carbondale Warming Center, the Strong Survivors program, and St. Frances Care animal shelter. Several will also attend a Carbondale city council meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

