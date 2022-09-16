International Guitar Festival offers concerts, workshops and classes

CARBONDALE — The eighth edition of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale International Guitar Festival, Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 20-22, will pay tribute to the classical and popular traditions of the guitar in Brazil.

Hosted by the School of Music, the festival will feature artists from Brazil and the United States, exploring various traditions of the guitar as well as master classes and lectures. Franco Galvão, guitarist, arranger, composer and music producer; Moacyr Teixeira Neto, one of Brazil’s most acclaimed guitarists, artistic director of Centro de Música e Artes and guitar professor at Faculdade de Música do Éspirito Santo (FAMES), and Isaac Lausell, associate professor of guitar and jazz and coordinator of the School of Music’s guitar program, are this year’s featured artists.

The festival aligns with many of the activities during Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. The festival will once again provide a wide variety of activities and events for anyone who loves guitar music, Lausell said.

This year’s featured artists, performance times and locations are:

Sept. 21 – 7:30 p.m., Franco Galvão, “The Music of Vadico,” Morris Library, John C. Guyon Auditorium.

Sept. 22 – 7:30 p.m., Moacyr Teixeira Neto, classical guitar recital, Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall.

Lecture and master class schedule:

Sept. 20

10 a.m. Morris Library, John C. Guyon Auditorium. “The Music of Vadico” free lecture.

Sept. 21

9-10:30 a.m. – Altgeld Hall, Room 117. Classical guitar master class, Moacyr Teixeira Neto.

10:40 a.m.-noon – Altgeld Hall, Room 117. “How to Start a Guitar Program in a Public School.” De Soto Grade School guitar ensemble performance followed by a lecture by Allen Dillow, De Soto Grade School music teacher and SIU School of Music alumnus.

7:30 p.m. – Morris Library, John C. Guyon Auditorium, Franco Galvão and the Altgeld Chamber Players, “The Music of Vadico.”

Sept. 22

9-10:30 a.m. – Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall, Franco Galvão lecture and master class.

10:30 a.m.-noon – Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall, “Incorporating New Resources into the Guitar,” Isaac Lausell.

7:30 p.m. – Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall. Moacyr Teixeira Neto, classical guitar recital.

The complete event schedule is available on the festival website.

Admission is $6 for students and $12 for the general public, with single-day and festival passes available. The day and festival passes also include lectures. A pre-event registration form for tickets is available. All events are free to SIU School of Music students, faculty and staff.

If there are high school or middle school programs that would like to be sponsored to attend the festival, contact Lausell at isaac.lausell@siu.edu.

For more information on the festival is available by contacting Lausell or calling the School of Music at 618-536-8742.

Festival sponsors are the SIU School of Music, Morris Library and the SIU Foundation.