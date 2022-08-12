Is SIU winning the battle for local students?

Officials from Southern Illinois University Carbondale boast that SIU has increased its efforts to recruit students from the region, but is it paying off?

Through Freedom of Information Requests filed not only with SIU but also with other universities which compete for students from the region and through a non-scientific analysis of the data received, The Southern aimed to discover if SIU really is winning the battle for local students.

The Challenge

For many years, people across the region have said that SIU does not do a good job in attracting local students. It is something that SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said he has heard from the moment he took the reins of the Carbondale campus more than two years ago.

The university indicated in a media release last month that not only is SIU paying more attention to area students, but also those efforts are paying off, pointing to an increase in local enrollment last year and that area applications, admissions and registrations are all up significantly for the coming fall semester.

In an interview with the newspaper in July, Lane said the increased recruitment of area students has been one of the major accomplishments of his tenure.

“Our biggest success, I would probably say, is recruiting the Southern Illinois region and putting the focus back on the region,” Lane said. “An emerging theme that kept coming up in my listening and learning tool was that, you know, how could we have the economic engine right here in our own backyard and we not recruit our students from this region? I think, hopefully you're starting to see that commitment, with the relationships that we have building with our superintendents and principals, our counselors, our teachers and our community organizations. I think that's probably our biggest success is that we have made good on our promise to recruit here locally."

Is he right?

To take an anecdotal look at the situation and results, The Southern filed Freedom of Information requests with several universities that actively recruit students from Southern Illinois: SIU, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Murray State University, Southeastern Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

In the request, The Southern asked for the total number of new freshman by home address zip code for each of the fall semesters 2017-2021. All but two of the universities provided the requested information. Because FOIA laws are different in Kentucky, Murray State University refused the request. Similarly, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also denied to provide information on new students.

To analyze the data received, it was first necessary to define “Southern Illinois.” Jim Potter, executive director of University Communications and Marketing and SIU’s chief marketing and communications officer, said the university considers Southern Illinois to consist of 18 counties: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White, Williamson and Union.

The data supplied to The Southern included zip codes for new students, so analysis of zip codes within counties was necessary and only the number of students within the indicated counties was considered. This included all zip codes beginning with 629, most starting with 628 and some beginning with 622.

The analysis of the refined data may or may not be statistically accurate, as many students from the region enroll as freshman at institutions other than the five included in the research, but it does give a snapshot comparison to the appeal of the universities and the effectiveness of some recruitment efforts.

The Numbers

During the five years reviewed, the five institutions studied – SIU, SIUE, EIU, ISU and SEMO – enrolled a total of 1,810 new freshmen with home addresses in Southern Illinois. During that time, 1,018 enrolled at SIU – just over 56%. In fact, in every year except 2019, SIU attracted more local freshmen than the other schools combined.

As maybe expected, Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville enroll a significant number of Southern Illinois students, with 332 area students going to SEMO as freshmen during the five year period and 336 to SIUE. The Edwardsville institution is especially strong in the 628 zip code area which includes Franklin and Jefferson Counties as well as counties to the east and the city of Du Quoin.

Over the 2017-2021 span, Eastern Illinois University enrolled 81 freshmen from Southern Illinois and 43 area students went to Illinois State University for the first time.

The fall semester 2019 saw a local enrollment decline at SIU, with just 148 area freshmen choosing the school. On the other hand, 160 students enrolled at the other institutions reviewed for the term. While SIU’s total was still the highest of the five colleges (SEMO was second with 61 area freshmen), it enrolled only 48% of the students from the region.

Increased Attention

Even with SIU gaining 56% of the area students who chose one of the five schools over the five years, officials have felt the pressure to increase area enrollment. In recent years, SIU has boosted outreach to college-bound students in the region and have been more intentional and frequent in visits to area high schools.

Kelsi Love, currently a counselor at Hardin County High School who worked in the Galatia school district during the previous two years, said her students have gotten more attention from SIU.

“I feel like they have stepped up. They’ve been coming to the schools more than they had in previous years,” she said.

It has been an effort to not only increase enrollment, but also to increase awareness of SIU among local school leaders as well as prospective students and their parents.

“There is a misperception that when we seek new students, we prioritize other areas of the state above our own. To dispel that myth, I and other university leaders have met with many people at local schools, community colleges and organizations. In addition, we have increased recruiting, marketing and advertising in our region, and we have formed formal partnerships with schools, youth organizations and community colleges,” Lane said in a university press release last month. “Plus, we have backed up our promises with resources. I am proud to be among the university leaders to personally visit high schools and community colleges to award top students in Southern Illinois with our most prestigious awards, the Chancellor’s and Provost’s Scholarships.”

The Result

SIU’s efforts appear – at least anecdotally – to be working. From the fall of 2019 when it garnered less than one-half of the students in the study, numbers have improved. In 2020, 203 of 359 students selected SIU (56.5%) and last year the percentage jumped to 63% as 287 of 453 area students chose to attend college in Carbondale.

Campus officials are even more optimistic about the 2022 fall semester which begins in just over a week.

“When I look at just Southern Illinois – and this is a report that was run on Monday – we are within just a few students of matching the number of students we had last year from Southern Illinois – and it’s two weeks out yet,” Wendell Williams, SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management told The Southern earlier this week. “We have admitted 22% more students from Southern Illinois than we did last year.”

Williams said that SIU has made nearly 800 scholarship offers to Southern Illinois students totaling almost $4 million.

“We know that our region is teeming with possibilities for growth and the people in this area know the benefit of SIU and what it can deliver,” he added. “Anybody who does not focus at home, does not do a good job of serving its students. We don’t want students to go someplace else only to realize that the best choice was right in their backyard.”

Williams said that with the fall semester beginning Monday, Aug. 22, time remains for potential students to make decisions to or not to come to SIU.

Official enrollment figures are calculated on the tenth day of classes which will be Sept. 2.