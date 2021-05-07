Isabel Neira almost didn't make it to SIU graduation

Not wanting to dive into the depths of depression, Neira reached out to Phil Anton, associate professor of human sciences — not to ask special consideration with her school work, but rather just to let him know what was happening.

She also drew on her experiences working with clients of Strong Survivors, a program under Anton’s direction.

“One of my patients was named Paula and she was an absolute fighter. I always wanted to go slow with her, but she was always giving me more than I asked for,” Neira explained. “She was really in the back of my head while I was going through everything. What I dealt with was not the same as cancer, but her to mentality and strength showed me that I could never give up.”

Neira says her recovery, her mom’s stroke, the pandemic and the resulting depression, led her to discover more about her family, herself and her Catholic faith.

“This all has pushed me to grow and pushed me to learn. I didn’t give up and I didn’t take the easy way out and so far, it’s turning out well, so I can’t complain. I can only be thankful and feel beyond blessed that my life has really switched around,” she said.

Anton described Neira as "a fighter."