Jackson County residents asked to respond to survey to improve broadband

The Jackson County Board and Southern Illinois University Carbondale Research Park are partnering on a project to improve broadband internet access in the county. This starts with a survey to help the Jackson County Board to create an effective approach for broadband development. The survey is open until April 10. 

Presently, many areas throughout Jackson County are unserved or underserved by broadband internet access. The Jackson County Board has formally committed $5 million of American Rescue Plan funds toward addressing this disparity and bringing high speed internet to its residents. This project will assist education, health care and economic development in the area. 

The results of the survey will feed into developing an implementation plan for broadband that will then be used to seek additional funds from the federal and state governments, said Lynn Andersen Lindberg, executive director of the SIU Research Park. 

“The more people who respond, the better the data about current access and future needs,” she said. “We are trying to make all of Jackson County very attractive for remote learning, business transactions and telemedicine—succinctly, a great place to live, learn, work and do business.” 

Jackson County residents and business professionals are encouraged to complete the survey at https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4OrbhaGNiKlM1JI at their homes or their places of business, respectively. People who only have internet access in a community or public building may also participate. 

Please direct questions and concerns to broadband@jacksoncounty-il.gov or 618-687-7240x1104.

