As a graduate from Hinsdale South High School in the Chicago suburb of Darien, Jamie White began her college education nearly 27 years ago.

This weekend, after a long series of stops, starts and setbacks, she will finally earn her bachelor’s degree as one of more than 1,200 undergraduates earning diplomas from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Her story is one of challenges overcome through dedication and persistence.

“It’s kind of a long, twisty tale,” the 45 year-old Cambria resident said of her education. “Sometimes I can’t believe it all.”

The twists and turns began even while White was a high school student. For years, she believed her future was in the arts or music – even receiving a scholarship to pursue a college degree at what she called “her dream college,” the only school to which she applied. But a newfound passion for biology and plants sidetracked those plans.

“At the last minute, I made the choice not to go to that college and instead start exploring the things I had not focused on very much in high school,” she remembered.

Those things included a year of studies in math and science at the College of DuPage as well as a year of traveling and giving consideration to what she really wanted to do, leading her to move to Carbondale in 1998 to pursue a degree in plant biology. She started by taking more classes at John A. Logan College with plans to transfer the credits to SIU. Then things took a turn.

“Something happened and I started having some health issues,” White said.

The physical problems – and the birth of daughter Morgan in 2000 – led to White’s withdrawal from school – and the rethinking her career plans.

“Long story short, I took of couple of years off of school and at that point, I decided I would go back to music. At least, to my brain at the time, it seemed like what I was supposed to do,” she said.

She enrolled in the SIU School of Music in 2002, studying music theory and composition. That is until the birth of her son in 2003.

“At that point, I decided that school was going to have to wait a while,” she said. “I took some time off and it was during that time that we discovered that our daughter had some health issues. A lot of my focus turned to my family and I kept it that way.”

Morgan’s health led White and her husband, artist Chad Goodpastor, to the decision to homeschool. Another son was born in 2006, but even with three small children, White was thinking about college. She had even gotten as far as registering for classes in 2008, but decided not to actually enroll.

Another son was born in 2011 and White’s dream of returning to school seemed far-fetched.

“I was really sad because my degree was something I really wanted to complete and at times I thought it would never happen,” she said.

Many would have agreed, especially after she suffered what she called a small stroke in 2016, but the stroke served to renew her dream.

“I gave myself time to recover and that is when I realized, ‘No, you have to do this. There is no way you can put this off any longer.’ It was something that I so much wanted to do and I realized that the opportunity could be gone in an instant. It really pushed me to take it seriously and do it for myself,” she explained.

This time, a rekindled interest in biology arose, too, and a potential career path appeared through a conversation over crafting.

“I was teaching a knitting class and one of my students was a teacher in molecular biology and we were talking about my plans and she asked if I had heard about the fermentation program at SIU,” she said. “I had been fermenting foods for a while and I started reading up on the program and it just sparked with me. It was perfect.”

But she didn’t enroll right away. First, she met with Matt McCarroll, director of the Fermentation Science Institute.

“That meeting set everything in motion,” she recalled. “From there, I spent two years at John A. Logan, getting caught up on things like calculus and physics. I sort of gave myself a gentle start because I didn’t know how things would go.”

As a stroke survivor and with four children ranging in age from seven to 18, White began her pursuit of a degree in fermentation science, graduating from John A. Logan with both an associate in arts and associate in science degrees.

She again registered – and this time enrolled – for classes at SIU in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, learning not only about food fermentation but also about the brewing process of beer.

“I’ve learned a lot and gotten pretty good at it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and actually was an undergraduate teaching assistant for the introduction to brewing class last spring,” she said.

She also recently completed an internship at the Carbondale Prairie Farms facility and now, she will become the first female to graduate from SIU with a degree in fermentation science.

White credits her husband and kids, saying they have been “amazing, patient, tolerant and gracious” throughout her studies.

“Well, my goal has always been to go to graduate school and I’m not giving up on that, but I do need a little bit of a break,” she said.

She also is taking time to reflect on her college career.

“I think I did a good job making things more difficult for myself,” she said of the time since her high school graduation. “But at the same time, it has all given me the opportunity to get a very well-rounded experience. Sometimes I think when you pick one area of study and you really dial into it, you miss out on so many other things. It has definitely been a difficult road, but I don’t know that I would change it.”

