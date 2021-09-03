'Jeopardy' champ Ken Jennings to speak at SIU

The world’s all-time top television game show winner, best-selling author, game show host and “Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time,” Ken Jennings, is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sept. 16.

Jennings will speak at Shryock Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. about “Importance of Education: Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, the role of higher education shaping the next 150 years.”

The public is welcome and admission is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis with no advance seating reservations. Masks will be required.

Afterward the “King of Trivia Nation” will sign copies of his book “Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs,” which will be available for sale in the lobby.

Jennings was originally set to speak at SIU in March 2020, in conjunction with the University’s 150th anniversary celebration, but the event had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Legendary gamesman