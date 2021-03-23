John Frost leaves post as SIU admissions director

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Admissions Director John Frost announced his departure from the university Tuesday, marking the beginning of the search for an interim director.

Frost was hired to lead the university's admissions in 2019 with about a decade of experience in higher education.

Frost oversaw recruitment and admissions strategies focused on bringing awareness and assistance to new and transferring students. Part of this included managing a visiting program to encourage students to experience the SIU campus for themselves, while also working with articulation agreements to ensure students have a smooth transition into their desired program.

Frost declined to comment on his departure but did provide a statement through email Tuesday to The Southern.

Illinois universities aim to reopen completely this fall. Is that a post-pandemic pipe dream or a realistic goal? Colleges and universities across the state are betting on a more complete return to in-person learning this fall, but it’s not clear if those plans will come to fruition at this stage of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's been a pleasure and honor to serve as the Director of Admissions at SIU. I'm leaving on good terms with the university. The office of Undergraduate Admissions is expecting to have a wonderful year of recruitment this fall. I'm thankful for the good people and the department I was able to serve in my journey at SIU,” he wrote.