 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Frost leaves post as SIU admissions director
0 comments
alert top story

John Frost leaves post as SIU admissions director

{{featured_button_text}}
John Frost

Frost

 From the SIU website

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Admissions Director John Frost announced his departure from the university Tuesday, marking the beginning of the search for an interim director.

Frost was hired to lead the university's admissions in 2019 with about a decade of experience in higher education.

Frost oversaw recruitment and admissions strategies focused on bringing awareness and assistance to new and transferring students. Part of this included managing a visiting program to encourage students to experience the SIU campus for themselves, while also working with articulation agreements to ensure students have a smooth transition into their desired program.

Frost declined to comment on his departure but did provide a statement through email Tuesday to The Southern.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It's been a pleasure and honor to serve as the Director of Admissions at SIU. I'm leaving on good terms with the university. The office of Undergraduate Admissions is expecting to have a wonderful year of recruitment this fall. I'm thankful for the good people and the department I was able to serve in my journey at SIU,” he wrote.

Frost said his final day at SIU will be March 31.

An internal memo obtained by The Southern Tuesday announced the search for Frost’s interim replacement. The memo said the responsibilities of the interim director will include providing leadership, oversight and management for recruitment of undergraduate students, developing forward-thinking recruitment strategies as well as other initiatives.

SIUC sees dip in spring enrollment, but administrators remain optimistic

Applicants must have a master's degree and five years of progressively responsible work experience in admissions student recruitment or enrollment management.

The memo said to be considered, applicants should send a letter of interest and a current resume to PVCapply@siu.edu. The deadline for submitting materials for consideration is 4:30 p.m. March 30.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News