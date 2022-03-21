Ken Stoner to head SIU's Small Business Development Center

A long-time specialist in the field has been named the new director of entrepreneurship and business development for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Office of Economic and Regional Development.
Ken Stoner, who has worked with the organization for nine years, took over last week following the departure of Greg Bouhl. In his new role, Stoner also will lead the Small Business Development Center and the Procurement Technical Assistance Center at SIUC.
The focus of each organization is to build the region’s economy by strengthening existing businesses and helping individuals launch new enterprises.
“We are here to help small businesses and there’s no cost to any of the things we do,” Stoner explained. “In terms of working with clients, we try to help make their businesses as strong as possible whether they are looking to start a business, grow their business or if their business is in trouble.”
Stoner said the SBDC works with hundreds of businesses each year. He added that he was surprised by the number of people who turned to the center for help in launching a business during the pandemic.
People are also reading…
“We were all surprised by the number of startups we saw,” Stoner explained. "Part of that was people who lost their jobs or weren’t working the same hours and felt a need to start something on their own.”
Stoner said that the center usually works with about 400 businesses annually, but the number topped 600 in 2020.
A native of Carterville, Stoner has a background in technology education, which he said comes into play as he meets with business leaders and entrepreneurs.
He said he will continue to meet with entrepreneurs as part of his new role.
“One of my favorite parts of the job,” he said. “That’s why we do what we do," he said.
Stoner said he's spend his first few months in the new role focusing on spreading the word about services for businesses in the region through marketing efforts and networking opportunities.
“We are always trying to get the word out about the SBDC, especially to underserved populations,” he said, adding that SBDC services are always free of charge and offered confidentially.
Additionally, he said the center will continue to offer in-person workshops and classes such as the popular “Starting a Business in Illinois” workshop which is offered on a regular basis.
Most of all, Stoner said his work and that of his team is about building relationships.
“We love building relationships and those relationships just become stronger because we work together on our clients’ businesses. I think it’s important for business owners to find somebody who is on their side and want to help them.”
February Business Spotlights
Carterville's iDoctor: 'We can fix that'
A broken cellular phone screen and an “I can fix that” attitude that led Krissy and Ryan Stokes down a path of entrepreneurship nearly a decade ago.
Krissy had dropped her Apple iPhone – “right on the concrete,” she said – and the result was a smashed screen. Getting a poor response from the manufacturer regarding a repair or replacement, it was Ryan who decided to take a try at fixing it. His repair was successful. Before long, family members and friends, all of whom also had broken telephones, asked the Stokes to help them with repairs.
“Soon he was getting quite experienced at it and we realized that Southern Illinois needed an in-person source for help with technology. We went out on a limb and opened the business. It was the best decision we ever made,” Krissy Stokes recalled.
Their Carterville business, The iDoctor, has served cellular phone users from all across the region with telephone repairs and more since 2014.
“Our main thing is screen repair and that is typically what most people come to us for the first time, but once they get here, they’re often pleasantly surprised that we offer a whole lot more,” Stokes explained. “We offer software assistance, help set up phones or even if someone is having a strange issue with a smartphone, we can help.”
While the company name hints at expertise with Apple products, Stokes said her husband, who serves as the business’ lead technician, and other staff members also regularly fix Android devices as well.
“We’ll work on any kind of smartphone or tablet or any little piece of technology that you have,” she added.
Stokes said she enjoys showing clients how to get the most from their devices, using her background in education. Along with helping individual customers, she often teaches iPhone classes at John A. Logan College and local libraries.
Because of an extensive inventory of parts and screens, The iDoctor can complete repairs on most Apple products in under an hour; Android fixes take longer because often the parts must be ordered. In any given week, Stokes said the business repairs dozens of devices – for customers of all ages.
“I don’t know who is better for business: toddlers or teenagers, but I love them both,” she responded with a smile.
Stokes added that most damaged devices can be repaired; even what she calls “shoebox phones.”
“We hear a lot of stories and sometimes people are embarrassed by what has happened to their phone. Sometimes they will even brag, telling us how they watched their phone get run over after it fell off of the top of their car. They bring them to us in a shoebox, praying that it might be salvageable,” she said. “I tell them, as long as you don’t bend it like a taco shell or drop it in water, it’s pretty fixable.”
People should not be embarrassed with broken phones, she said.
“These things are in our hands and pockets literally everywhere we go, so things are just naturally going to happen,” she said.
Still, she recommends the use of cases and tempered glass screen protectors. The iDoctor carries both as well as pre-owned telephones and tablets.
“It doesn’t matter if your screen is broken, you need a new battery or your phone is just acting weird, we are here to help,” she added.
January Business Spotlights
Business Spotlight | Batter's Box teaches baseball — and life lessons
Outside of analyzing our favorite team’s off-season moves, most of us are not focused on baseball this time of year.
Garrett Elders and his students are not like the rest of us.
Long before they step on the diamond, Southern Illinois baseball and softball players of all ages and abilities are improving their pitching, fine-tuning their fielding and honing their swings under the watchful eyes of Elders and his team at The Batter’s Box in Herrin, even during the winter.
Originally established in 1999 by longtime Herrin High School baseball coach Keith Warren, Elders, who played for Warren, took over the facility following the coach’s death in 2015.
“He was able to impact me and other kids with The Batter’s Box in a way that made us not only love the game. He was a great, great teacher of young men,” Elders explained. “One think I really wanted to do was to continue The Batter’s Box, because of what it has meant.”
Elders said the business was one of the first baseball training facilities in the region, and he – a certified special education teacher – approaches lessons both as a coach and a teacher.
“It’s something I really enjoy doing and all of our lessons are one-on-one,” he explained, adding much of what The Batter’s Box teaches in a 30-minute lesson goes beyond the baseball field – things like self-discipline, confidence, expectations grounded in reality and attitude.
“When kids start seeing themselves improving in baseball and building confidence, it doesn’t only help them in baseball, but it helps them improve themselves in the classroom, at home, with their work ethic and in all areas of their lives,” he explained.
Elders said players often see an improvement in their hitting after just one lesson.
“I coach in a way to make you hit the ball in a game,” he explained. “I don’t worry about the up-to-date things like launch angles and such, but just on little bitty changes that make a difference.”
He said his background as a teacher helps him as a coach.
“I really want to make sure that kids understand what they are doing wrong because at the end of your lesson if you don’t understand what you are doing wrong or why you are doing something, when you get to practice or a game, you’ll go back to those bad habits. I take pride in helping them understand their flaws and helping them fix them.”
To reach that goal, Elders said he has to approach each lesson differently.
“There aren’t any kids that swing the same way. I mean, there aren’t any major league players that swing the same way. It’s what is comfortable for them and what works. If we can get their hands in the right spot and their heads in the right spot, nothing else matters,” he said.
Elders’ lessons often include the use of video as well as soft tosses and actual pitches. He said he is fond of using a variety of methods to connect with students. One thing he said he also favors is giving players a break from their sports.
“I am not necessarily a fan of year-round or nine-months-a-year baseball because kids are so pushed that the love for the game is gone,” he said. “Sure, practice most of the year, but leave the playing to a few months a year because then you’ll always be hungry for the next one. We want them, when they are in high school, to have a drive and desire to play the game and not be burned out on it.”
He said a break from even practice or lessons sometimes gives players a better focus and refreshes their approach to the game.
Most of all, Elders said he wants the players he works with to improve not only their approach to the game, but also to life.
“You have to work hard, you have to be self-disciplined and you have to be realistic,” he said. “Baseball and life both throw you curveballs and you have to be able to handle those. I’m blessed to be able to have an impact on kids; it gives me a purpose.”
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
Marion business taking care of customers' customers
When Josh Walker talks about pleasing his customers, he really means pleasing those customers’ own customers. That is how his Marion company is successful.
After all, if Walker’s business — Pro Prep and Fulfillment — does not properly and quickly process and ship orders to retail locations and consumers, his customers – the companies offering the items for sale – do not succeed either.
“We do not own any of the inventory that we process,” Walker, Pro Prep and Fulfillment’s president, explained. “We service customers that have online businesses.”
In essence, the company serves two types of business: those that want to place items on Amazon by correctly preparing those items for Amazon’s warehouses and those that sell directly to consumers from their own business' websites.
The 10-employee company works with both individual online retailers – imagine boutique retailers with a website – as well as larger companies with items for sale on Amazon as a third party. Before those items can be distributed by the online retailer, they have to be bagged and labeled according to Amazon’s requirements.
“We have customers from all over the world,” Walker outlined. “A majority of our customers are international sellers so they can’t physically have those goods sent to their location and then sell within the U.S. market. They need a company like ours to physically take those goods, warehouse them and do the direct-to-consumer fulfillment for them.
“Here’s how I explain it,” Walker said. “If I am a small business owner, selling items out of my home, do I want that product coming into my house or garage? or (do I) go rent a location for it? Or do I want to outsource to a company like us, where they never see the product outside of some samples? It just makes things easier for them.”
Inside the 25,000 square-foot warehouse, racks and shelves are packed with everything from Blu-ray discs and battery-powered heating blankets to hammocks and clothing. In all, there are hundreds of thousands of items. Walker said he wants more.
“We want to continue to capture branded companies,” he said. “Preferably companies that high-volume customer fulfillment needs or those that need some sort of bundling or kitting.”
He explained that kitting is the process of taking multiple components (or stock keeping units) and combining them into a final product that is sent to the customer.
“For instance, with the battery powered blankets, there are many components to that – the blanket, the battery pack, the accessory packs, the bags, the carrying bag and all of the other things that go into the box. We bring all of those together.”
For the process, Pro Prep and Fulfillment team members become a sort of human assembly line.
“All the way down to the end of the line where the final person is sealing things, putting the company’s branding on the box and adding their SKUs and palletizing all of the boxes,” Walker said.
He said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the company’s work was with sellers on Amazon. After a brief stoppage when Amazon focused on healthcare and essential items, things began to take off again, especially in the direct-to-consumer part of the business. Today, fulfillment for direct-to-consumer sellers makes up about 70% of the business.
“We went from doing a handful of consumer orders per day to sometimes as many as 1,000 per day,” he added.
The process is invisible to customers, placing orders for products at home. As they make an online purchase, a copy of the sale immediately goes to Pro Prep and Fulfillment for packing and shipping. Other than this automatic queueing of orders, the rest of the process is done manually.
“As we continue to grow, the next stage will be to automate some of those processes,” Walker said.
Most of that growth will continue to come from word-of-mouth, as it has since the company began. The speed of getting products to buyers is important, too, he said.
“Our location actually helps us with that,” he explained. “Most prep centers are in the coastal regions, but our central location makes lead time to us and to the end customer shorter and typically cheaper. Our location is a huge advantage and it shows in our customer’s reviews.”
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
Finding a niche in the world of RVs
Rodger Hughes gets to his Mount Vernon shop early on Monday mornings.
He’s usually there before 7 a.m., ready for the calls from the owners of recreational vehicles who had a problem with their campers over the weekend.
The owners of pop-up campers with refrigerator problems call. So do those with trailers with roofs leaking. He answers inquiries from motorhome owners who forgot to retract the awnings on their units before leaving a campsite. All of them call, eager for repairs on the RVs.
It is easy for them to call because Hughes’ telephone number is the same as his business’ name: 618 FIX MY RV. Since 2019, the company has been repairing, modifying and winterizing RVs for customers across Southern Illinois.
“If it’s on a camper, we do it,” Hughes explained. “We’ve never really limited ourselves to what we do. We let the customer tell us of the need and we go for there.”
The business began not long after Hughes began making repairs to a fix-it-upper houseboat he purchased. Doing the same to a camper a few years later, he realized there was an opportunity in the region for someone who could offer that sort of work for others with campers.
“After all, campers need everything that a house does, the only difference is they are on wheels,” he said.
Hughes said the work is a mix of a variety of trades. He is a former electrician. One of the business’ employees previously was an over-the-road truck driver with a carpentry background. Another was a mechanic.
Building on their skill sets and adding in RV-specific training from manufacturers, Hughes and his team continue to expand the business and will soon be adding a second location in the Benton industrial park.
“Our new location is within 15 minutes of 800 campsites,” Hughes, of Mt. Vernon, said. “It will be 5,000 square feet with three full drive-thru bays, 20-feet tall so we’ll be able to put the biggest rigs in there and we will be able to stand on them and not hit our heads.”
618 FIX MY RV also offers mobile repairs, traveling to clients’ campsites and driveways to work on campers.
“We’ve gone as far south as Cape Girardeau and Garden of the Gods and as far north as Effingham,” he explained, adding that they often work on vehicles at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta.
Hughes said he enjoys the variety of work.
“You just never know what’s going to pull up on the lot. There are a lot of different rigs, all with different sizes and different price ranges, but they’ve all got the same needs. ‘Hey, I don’t have hot water,’ the owners say or, ‘This outlet doesn’t work.’ We’ve worked on everything from small pop-up tent campers to the most expensive Class A motorcoaches,” he said.
Currently in the shop, staff is working on a 2006 Airstream trailer, cleaning the upholstery and replacing the bezels for the tail lights. Another camper is there with a non-functioning furnace and the team is trying to track down a pesky water leak on a third. There is a fifth wheel camper with a slide-out that is not sliding out and one camper has a soft spot on the floor waiting to be repaired.
And, of course, there will be more following the calls that come on Monday morning. He said most of them this time of year center on furnace and heating issues, but every call is different.
Hughes said he expects his business to continue to grow as more people enjoy camping.
“There are a lot of campers in Southern Illinois and a limited number people to work on them,” he said.
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
West Frankfort's Charity Clark sets the stage for seller success
Charity Clark has an instantly-understandable description of what she does to homes before they go on the real estate market.
“HGTV-ing,” she says. And she’s right.
As a professional home stager and consultant, Clark makes homes across the region look their absolute best before owners put them up for sale. Just like they do on the popular television network.
“Home staging is when you go in and prepare a home for sale by putting in furniture and décor to make it feel like a home rather than an empty house,” Clark, owner of Southern Illinois Staging, explained. “If prospective buyers look at an empty home, it’s just not as warm as if you have furniture and décor and they can’t really picture themselves living there.”
Clark’s first experience in staging a home was at the request of her brother who had a home for sale. She tells of the experience on her website.
“I was a little bit nervous, but I realized I had a knack for staging and I loved it,” she wrote. “That house sold the first day it was shown, for full price, less than three weeks on the market.”
She said she soon staged another house for him and then some for his friends.
“I officially started my business in 2019, but I’ve been doing it off-and-on since 2017,” the former high school math teacher said. She said she usually stages homes within 40 miles of her home in West Frankfort.
Clark approaches home staging as a part-time business. A mother of four, she said she doesn’t want to take over her life – it’s already overwhelmed her basement, where she stores decorative items for use in staging. She rents large items such as sofas, tables and dining room sets as part of the staging process.
A complete staging runs $1,500 to $2000 and Clark recommends staging be done before photography for the home’s online listing is prepared and urges clients to leave the home staged until it sells, stressing that a property needs to look the same in person as it does on the internet.
“People sometimes are hesitant to stage a house, but in reality, a home is going to sell much more quickly if it is stage than if it is sitting empty,” she said.
In addition to filling empty homes, she also works with sellers who plan to live in their home until it sells. In these cases, she serves more as a consultant.
“I go in there and tell them what they can do to button up the home and get it more ready and pleasing for sale. I give advice on how they can make their house sell more quickly and for more just by doing some quick fixes to improve the look and feel of the home,” she said.
Clark said bringing in a “fresh set of eyes,” can help sellers gain a new perspective.
“When we live in a home, we get used to how it is, but when a prospective buyer comes in, it needs to be fresh without anything left undone,” she added. “It needs to look turn-key and ready to move into.”
She said things including touch-up painting, a floor-to-ceiling cleaning, hiding evidence of pets and freshening doors and light switches all pay dividends.
“A stain eraser really is your best friend,” she said, smiling.
Her goal is to help sellers get the most for their homes by making the house look its best, both in person and in photographs.
“Sellers simply get a higher price with houses I have staged. It is really phenomenal. They do not sit on the market for a long time; almost always less than a month,” she said. “I recommend staging a home no matter how the real estate market is performing because it makes your pictures look better and you will get more interest in it. It really sets your house out from the rest.”
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
Cameras, servers, sound systems all in a day's work for 618 Pro in Du Quoin
If you are looking for Nate Armstrong, check the attic. Or, he could be in the wiring closet. Then again, look under the canopy of an area business or perhaps behind the sound board at live music event.
In any given week, Armstrong and his team from 618 Pro could be in all of those places and more, doing everything from installing a sound system in a church to improving the connectivity of an information technology network, placing security cameras at a home or business or providing audio reinforcement for events including concerts.
The Du Quoin business does almost all things electronic: IT services, computing networks, video surveillance, home theater systems and even DJ services. Take just two days this week for example.
“Monday, we did a camera installation at a park and then a networking upgrade. Tuesday, we installed some camera monitors and then put in a new sound system at a city hall,” Armstrong said.
And so it goes for 618 Pro. Every day is something different. That’s how Armstrong likes it.
After years of working in commercial IT settings, he started the business on a part-time basis in 2016, working to promote events and provide sound reinforcement at happenings on the weekends. Within a couple of years, he left his other position and started offering other services such as networking and system installations. “Monday through Friday types of things,” he calls them.
The company has expanded both in offerings and in size. Today, five team members work under the 618 Pro banner. They cover about a 75-mile radius from Du Quoin, but Armstrong said he is willing to go outside of the area.
“We’ve gone as far as Cleveland, St. Louis and Kentucky to install church sound systems,” he explained. “We are willing to travel father to meet people’s needs.”
When it comes to systems for houses of worship, Armstrong said his company has found a niche.
“I think what sets us apart from others is that some companies only want to do more expensive systems, the high-end installations. We will do any size project,” he said, adding that the company has do very simple installations for congregations with fewer than 20 members.
He said the needs of many churches has changed during the pandemic, with many looking to add video and streaming capabilities. Often those improvements require internet connectivity improvements as well, something 618 Pro provides to churches, homes and businesses.
“It all goes together, they are in the same realm. Whether audio or video or networking, we are running cable,” he explained.
Lately, the company has done a lot of work with surveillance systems for homes and businesses.
“It’s getting very popular,” he said. “We install a professional-grade system that records around the clock, even without an internet connection. You can look at it from your phone and you can set it to get alerts, that sort of thing. It is an extra layer of protection for a home or business.”
Armstrong said the company’s experience makes a difference for customers – but he doesn’t look at clients as customers. Instead, they are friends.
“Sometimes experience is the real key to systems. We try to make people happy and want to make sure they have a terrific experience with us from the time that they call until everything is finished an later. We get to know a lot of people and make a lot of friends. That’s the great thing about what we do,” he says.
“I just like fixing people’s problems and making their day easier. That’s what it’s all about,” he added.
Watch Now: Du Quoin's Wander Community Art Studio caters to a wide range of artists
Artists are familiar with the term “mixed media.” In a visual sense, the term describes artwork where two or more different materials have been used to complete a finished piece.
In Du Quoin, mixed media also might be a great way of describing Wander Community Art Studio – a place where resident artists mix with others working on their own projects, resulting in something beneficial and better.
Wander Community Art Studio is a dual-purpose facility. First, it is a working studio space for Nicki Rathert, a fiber artist and professional weaver, and Meg Smith, a former art teacher and watercolorist. Second, it is a place for others to explore and experience art through project spaces and classes.
Rathert said the facility came about because she outgrew her home studio. Smith shared an interest in Rathert’s plans.
“The more we talked about it, the more we realized that if we combined the things that we love, we could really expand this space to a community studio, instead of using it just as a private studio,” Rathert explained.
Open since August, the Wander Community Art Studio gives Smith and Rathert the space they need as well as spaces for a variety of other arts.
“We have a lot of room in the studio for people to come in and bring their own projects,” Rathert explains. “Maybe they need somewhere away from home where it is quieter or they need more space.”
The studio is also a space perfect for younger artists-to-be.
“We have a dedicated kids area where they can come in and use our art supplies in sort of a free-form way. A lot of parents can be a bit cautious or uncomfortable about kids using art supplies in their own home; they’re worried about all of the mess,” explained Rathert. “Kids can come here and feel free to just be as creative and messy as they want because that’s the whole point of being in a studio.”
To encourage creativity, Wander offers a variety of classes for both children and adults. Upcoming events include workshops on crochet and knitting, tie dye and a number of classes for kids. There are classes planned in macramé, hand lettering and other topics. Rathert and Smith also will teach private lessons.
“We teach a workshop every Saturday for adults and older kids and we also have a free kids’ art activity in the morning,” she added. “It’s really important to us to keep that kids time free because we want to be able to really cater to our community and let kids come and experience a story time and a craft to go with it – something that their parents don’t have to feel obligated to sign up for.”
In just a few months, Wander Community Art Studio has become a popular place for birthday parties.
“Parents can have an art-themed birthday for their child and some of their friends in our space. It gives them a cool experience,” she said.
The studio also serves as a retail space.
“You’ll find the things we make personally as artists for sale, so we have a lot of gift-type items in the front of the studio,” she added.
Rathert said the studio builds creativity by giving artists the opportunity to collaborate and be around like-minded individuals.
“We welcome people to come and use the space,” she said. “We have open studio hours where you can bring your own supplies and own project and you can use our space for free. Having others in the studio with us really gets the creative juices flowing. It motivates and we all can play off of each other for ideas, plus it is really nice to be able to work with other artists.”
She said the reaction to the new art center has been phenomenal.
“People have been so supportive,” she explained. “We have a great group of kids that come regularly every weekend and we have adults who regularly take our classes and lots of new people coming in all of the time.”
January Business Spotlights
Business Spotlight | Batter's Box teaches baseball — and life lessons
Outside of analyzing our favorite team’s off-season moves, most of us are not focused on baseball this time of year.
Garrett Elders and his students are not like the rest of us.
Long before they step on the diamond, Southern Illinois baseball and softball players of all ages and abilities are improving their pitching, fine-tuning their fielding and honing their swings under the watchful eyes of Elders and his team at The Batter’s Box in Herrin, even during the winter.
Originally established in 1999 by longtime Herrin High School baseball coach Keith Warren, Elders, who played for Warren, took over the facility following the coach’s death in 2015.
“He was able to impact me and other kids with The Batter’s Box in a way that made us not only love the game. He was a great, great teacher of young men,” Elders explained. “One think I really wanted to do was to continue The Batter’s Box, because of what it has meant.”
Elders said the business was one of the first baseball training facilities in the region, and he – a certified special education teacher – approaches lessons both as a coach and a teacher.
“It’s something I really enjoy doing and all of our lessons are one-on-one,” he explained, adding much of what The Batter’s Box teaches in a 30-minute lesson goes beyond the baseball field – things like self-discipline, confidence, expectations grounded in reality and attitude.
“When kids start seeing themselves improving in baseball and building confidence, it doesn’t only help them in baseball, but it helps them improve themselves in the classroom, at home, with their work ethic and in all areas of their lives,” he explained.
Elders said players often see an improvement in their hitting after just one lesson.
“I coach in a way to make you hit the ball in a game,” he explained. “I don’t worry about the up-to-date things like launch angles and such, but just on little bitty changes that make a difference.”
He said his background as a teacher helps him as a coach.
“I really want to make sure that kids understand what they are doing wrong because at the end of your lesson if you don’t understand what you are doing wrong or why you are doing something, when you get to practice or a game, you’ll go back to those bad habits. I take pride in helping them understand their flaws and helping them fix them.”
To reach that goal, Elders said he has to approach each lesson differently.
“There aren’t any kids that swing the same way. I mean, there aren’t any major league players that swing the same way. It’s what is comfortable for them and what works. If we can get their hands in the right spot and their heads in the right spot, nothing else matters,” he said.
Elders’ lessons often include the use of video as well as soft tosses and actual pitches. He said he is fond of using a variety of methods to connect with students. One thing he said he also favors is giving players a break from their sports.
“I am not necessarily a fan of year-round or nine-months-a-year baseball because kids are so pushed that the love for the game is gone,” he said. “Sure, practice most of the year, but leave the playing to a few months a year because then you’ll always be hungry for the next one. We want them, when they are in high school, to have a drive and desire to play the game and not be burned out on it.”
He said a break from even practice or lessons sometimes gives players a better focus and refreshes their approach to the game.
Most of all, Elders said he wants the players he works with to improve not only their approach to the game, but also to life.
“You have to work hard, you have to be self-disciplined and you have to be realistic,” he said. “Baseball and life both throw you curveballs and you have to be able to handle those. I’m blessed to be able to have an impact on kids; it gives me a purpose.”
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.