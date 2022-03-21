Ken Stoner to head SIU's Small Business Development Center

A long-time specialist in the field has been named the new director of entrepreneurship and business development for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Office of Economic and Regional Development.

Ken Stoner, who has worked with the organization for nine years, took over last week following the departure of Greg Bouhl. In his new role, Stoner also will lead the Small Business Development Center and the Procurement Technical Assistance Center at SIUC.

The focus of each organization is to build the region’s economy by strengthening existing businesses and helping individuals launch new enterprises.

“We are here to help small businesses and there’s no cost to any of the things we do,” Stoner explained. “In terms of working with clients, we try to help make their businesses as strong as possible whether they are looking to start a business, grow their business or if their business is in trouble.”

Stoner said the SBDC works with hundreds of businesses each year. He added that he was surprised by the number of people who turned to the center for help in launching a business during the pandemic.

“We were all surprised by the number of startups we saw,” Stoner explained. "Part of that was people who lost their jobs or weren’t working the same hours and felt a need to start something on their own.”

Stoner said that the center usually works with about 400 businesses annually, but the number topped 600 in 2020.

A native of Carterville, Stoner has a background in technology education, which he said comes into play as he meets with business leaders and entrepreneurs.

He said he will continue to meet with entrepreneurs as part of his new role.

“One of my favorite parts of the job,” he said. “That’s why we do what we do," he said.

Stoner said he's spend his first few months in the new role focusing on spreading the word about services for businesses in the region through marketing efforts and networking opportunities.

“We are always trying to get the word out about the SBDC, especially to underserved populations,” he said, adding that SBDC services are always free of charge and offered confidentially.

Additionally, he said the center will continue to offer in-person workshops and classes such as the popular “Starting a Business in Illinois” workshop which is offered on a regular basis.

Most of all, Stoner said his work and that of his team is about building relationships.