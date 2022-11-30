Local businesses can now sign up for February job and internship fair

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the spring 2023 Job and Internship Fair.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Student Center Ballrooms and is designed to connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities.

Open to all companies

Any business that is interested in hiring SIU students for career positions or internships is welcome to participate. Register online at siu.joinhandshake.com. Organizers encourage businesses to register by Feb. 1, 2023. Additional information, including pricing, can be found on the job and internship fair webpage.

In addition, SIU campus departments, colleges, schools or units that are seeking interns are also welcome to participate at no cost. They are asked to register soon as well.

SIU’s job and internship fair typically draws more than 100 employers and hundreds of participating students. The event assists businesses and university departments in identifying and hiring qualified people for career positions and internships.

Students participate for free

Undergraduate and graduate SIU students from all majors are welcome to participate in the fair. Students can preregister and view a list of participating employers in Handshake.

For more information

For additional details about the event or answers to specific questions, contact the Career Development Center at careerdevelopment@siu.edu or 618-453-2391. Or visit careerdevelopment.siu.edu.