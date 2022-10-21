Local United Nations Day event will focus on food insecurity

CARBONDALE — An event next week commemorating ratification of the United Nations charter will focus on the intersection of food security and peace around the world.

“Nourishing Peace” is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St. The hybrid meeting will also be available via Zoom. Pre-registration is required

Speakers include Monica Spiegel, a graduate student in counseling and rehabilitation education and graduate assistant with the SIU Student Center who will discuss how the Saluki Food Pantry is meeting the needs of students. The list of additional speakers is available on the event website.

The event sponsors are the SIU United Nations Association registered student organization, the Southern Illinois chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, and the Carbondale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Oct. 24 marks the 77th anniversary of the 1945 ratification of the United Nations charter by the United States, China, France, the then Soviet Union, United Kingdom and other signatories.

For more information on the event, contact Phil Eberle, president, UNA-USA Southern Illinois chapter, at eberlep@siu.edu or Elaine Jurkowski, chapter vice president, at etjurkow@siu.edu.