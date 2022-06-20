Longtime SIU Director of Bands Mike Hanes dies at age 80

Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale Director of Bands Mike Hanes has died at the age of 80. He was a resident of Carbondale.

Hanes’ daughter announced his death Monday evening in a Facebook post.

“My Daddy passed away peacefully today surrounded by those that love him,” she wrote.

Hanes, a native of Salem, served as director of the SIU Marching Salukis in 1965, a position he held until 1996. He retired from the university as director of bands in 2005 but continued to be involved in the SIU School of Music as well as leading the Marching Saluki alumni band for a performance at Homecoming football games. Additionally, he was the director of the band at SIU’s McLeod Summer Playhouse for many years.

Many people credit Hanes for giving the Marching Salukis its signature sound and style.

“Our uniforms didn’t say Southern or SIU anywhere, but everybody knew those uniforms and that style,” he told The Southern in 2013 as a part of his selection as one of the newspaper’s “Leaders Among Us.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete as of press time. This article will be updated with information and reaction.

