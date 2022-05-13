Longtime SIU professional Amanda Everett to serve as director of admissions

Amanda Everett, a longtime professional at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, will serve as director of admissions.

Everett will lead SIU’s efforts to grow enrollment by recruiting high school seniors, transfer students and others seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech communication from SIU and has worked in the Undergraduate Admissions department since 2003, holding positions in both recruitment and operations. She was serving as interim director since April 2021 and was associate director of operations for undergraduate admissions before that.

Wendell Williams, associate chancellor of enrollment management, said Everett is the right choice for SIU to be recognized as a leader in providing high-quality services to students, resulting in more students deciding to become Salukis.

“Not only does Ms. Everett bring the wealth of experience and working knowledge needed to lead Undergraduate Admissions, she brings a vision and a desire to continue to imagine the possibilities,” he said.

Everett is eager for future Salukis to learn what SIU has to offer.

“I am excited to continue serving the campus and community, which I fell in love with when I was a student,” she said. “SIU Carbondale has a fantastic mix of unique educational experiences – many often reserved for grad students elsewhere. Students can easily imagine what they will get to do while in college and the successes they will have after graduation.”

