Masked move-in: New SIU Carbondale students optimistic despite shadow of pandemic

Mahony said parents should be reassured the university will be getting messages out to students that’ll be in their best interest, including how to follow COVID-19 safety measures. When assessing the pandemic situation, the system president said he thinks about it as a parent because he also has a son who is a junior in college. “I’ve been watching this from the community perspective and kind of always judging it on what ... I would feel safe with my own kid.”

Lane is in a similar position. He has a daughter who is a college senior and a son who is a freshman. He said he and Mahony have “been through this” before and “have experience knowing what people are feeling and dealing with.” In addition to the campus leaders going around residence halls and talking to parents, the university’s student affairs team is out and about making it “a little easier” for some of the families and trying to ease their concerns.