SIU’s Touch of Nature hosting largest hunt for people with disabilities Nov. 11-13

CARBONDALE — Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s experiential learning facility, will be hosting what organizers believe will be the largest accessible hunt in the state of Illinois in 2022. About 30 hunters with disabilities, along with their helpers, will be traveling to the facility from all over the Midwest to participate in the event Nov. 11-13, and media are welcome to cover it.

Making deer hunting accessible

The participating hunters will receive assistance as needed with all aspects of their archery deer hunt, including transportation to and from tree stands and blinds and help with tracking, retrieval and processing of game. Trackchairs on site will enable hunters to experience maximum independence, organizers say.

Partnerships make event possible

Several organizations come together to make the hunt for people with disabilities possible. Partners for this year's event include the National Wild Turkey Federation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In addition, Halfmoon Outdoors is supplying Action Trackchairs.

For more information

To learn more about the hunt or arrange a visit at a different time, contact Lindsay Meverden, inclusive recreation program coordinator, at lmeverden@siu.edu or 618-453-3954.