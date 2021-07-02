Meera Komarraju: SIU Carbondale’s College of Health and Human Sciences provides superb career prospects

School of Human Sciences. The traditional on-campus, Masters of Social Work and Masters of Public Health, have extended their reach via fully online options. The social work program has embraced a new university partnership program with the Department of Children and Family Services. Furthermore, this school has developed an undergraduate certificate in gerontology, along with a new multidisciplinary master’s program in human science with concentrations in exercise science, nutrition and dietetics, and sports and recreational administration.

Within the School of Psychological and Behavioral Sciences, one of our popular on-campus majors, psychology, has initiated a 100% online degree beginning Fall 2021 and has added a minor in behavioral sciences.

Staying current with market trends, students in the School of Automotive Technology can minor in advanced vehicle systems and diagnostics or earn a minor in automotive, truck, and equipment management. The School of Aviation has a new online Master of Science in aviation management on the horizon. Both of these schools offer off-campus undergraduate degree programs across the country.

Over the past year, the administration, faculty and staff in the College of Health and Human Sciences have come together as a team and pursued a common goal – to build quality programs that result in excellent career opportunities for our graduates. By successfully completing a productive year, the College of Health and Human Sciences has laid a firm foundation for long-term success.

Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

