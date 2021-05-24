Meera Komarraju: SIU’s Agricultural, Life and Physical Science programs prepare students for success

A summer internship experience in agricultural crop protection with industry partner Syngenta, helped one student make a switch from an interest in law to a major in Crop Soil and Environmental Management, and a minor in Microbiology. At SIU, this student continues to gain hands-on experience working in plant pathology labs with Drs. Jason Bond and Ahmad Fakhoury, performing industry-sponsored research with soybeans. Similarly, Forestry has a long-standing relationship with a Southern Illinois tree care professional who organizes an annual industry field day at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, providing students real-world training in arboriculture and vegetation management. “Many students then gravitate toward these high-paying and in-demand professions that were not even on their radar when they first considered studying forestry,” notes Forestry Professor John Groninger. “We often hear employers say they appreciate the positive attitude and work ethic of the Salukis they hire, and they keep coming back for more.” For instance, another student who completed a summer internship working in tree care and managing natural areas in rural Southern Illinois and the St Louis area learned how to talk to people from diverse backgrounds about nature and acquired the skills to help them better care for their environment.