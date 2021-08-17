Meet the Annihilator 6R30 Weed Zapper and the SIU researchers studying it

Gage said that herbicide resistance is a growing problem for Midwestern farmers, forcing them to consider other means of eliminating weeds, hence the appeal of electricity.

Bish, an extension specialist with the University of Missouri explained the technology behind the Weed Zapper.

“We have a generator mounted on the back of a tractor that can produce up to 15,000 volts. That electricity is run to the front of the tractor where we have a boom and copper electrodes. Anything that comes in contact to that electrode is electrocuted,” Bish said.

“The electricity heats up any water inside plant cells and basically causes the cells to burst,” Gage explained.

Often, the results – dead weeds – can be seen within days or even hours.

“As you are passing over, you’ll see the top of the plant go limp and lean over,” said Vaughn, a graduate student in weed science at Missouri. “It takes a bit longer for you to see the browning of the plant, but you are going to see wilting almost immediately.”

The goal of the treatment is to eliminate weeds early and to prevent them from entering the soil and germinating the following season.