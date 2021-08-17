Meet the Annihilator 6R30 Weed Zapper and the SIU researchers studying it

Weeds in farm fields could be in for quite a shock – literally – thanks to the work of researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and other Midwestern universities.
Karla Gage, associate professor of weed science at SIU, researchers Mandy Bish and Jake Vaughn from the University of Missouri and weed scientists throughout the Midwest are testing an implement called The Annihilator 6R30 Weed Zapper, a tractor-mounted weed control system that uses electricity to eliminate weeds in row crops such as soybeans.
The research, which is being duplicated at agricultural universities across the Midwest including Iowa State, Purdue and Nebraska, is funded by the North Central Soybean Research Program. At each institution, the effectiveness of the Weed Zapper on several weed species is being compared to other weed control methods. At SIU, researchers also are looking at inter-row cultivation. Both techniques are an effort to find alternatives to chemical weed treatments.
“This is coming about because we are in a bit of a crisis with herbicide resistance in modern agriculture,” Gage explained. “We’re losing some of the tools that we have available to us as weeds have evolved resistances and there are fewer chemical options available.”
Gage said that herbicide resistance is a growing problem for Midwestern farmers, forcing them to consider other means of eliminating weeds, hence the appeal of electricity.
Bish, an extension specialist with the University of Missouri explained the technology behind the Weed Zapper.
“We have a generator mounted on the back of a tractor that can produce up to 15,000 volts. That electricity is run to the front of the tractor where we have a boom and copper electrodes. Anything that comes in contact to that electrode is electrocuted,” Bish said.
“The electricity heats up any water inside plant cells and basically causes the cells to burst,” Gage explained.
Often, the results – dead weeds – can be seen within days or even hours.
“As you are passing over, you’ll see the top of the plant go limp and lean over,” said Vaughn, a graduate student in weed science at Missouri. “It takes a bit longer for you to see the browning of the plant, but you are going to see wilting almost immediately.”
The goal of the treatment is to eliminate weeds early and to prevent them from entering the soil and germinating the following season.
Gage said, “This gives you the chance to control weeds before they produce seeds and that’s critical because you want to draw down the seedbank over time. Any contribution to the seed bank is going to be not only next year’s problem, but potentially a problem for multiple years down the road.”
The 6R30 is one of several Annihilator Weed Zappers produced commercially by Old School Manufacturing in Sedalia, Missouri. The company’s website lists this particular model, designed for six 30-inch-wide rows, as the smallest unit available, with a listed retail price of $51,000. The unit being tested was purchased for the research by the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.
Bish said this type of weed eradication technique could be especially appealing to large organic farms or to agricultural cooperatives or other service companies with producers as clients. One goal of the research is to discover the economic feasibility of electrocution as a form of weed control.
“This system is already being used in many specialty crop situations, especially in the Northeast,” Gage said.
The research project is scheduled to continue through 2022.