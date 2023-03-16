Melissa Ray Roach has been named the new director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Ray Roach brings years of business experience to the role. She is a partner in Castle Ridge Event Center in Centralia and worked at Carbondale’s Garden Grove Event Center for 11 years, rising to the role of director.

“I’ve been working with entrepreneurs my entire life,” she said. “This opportunity to make an impact and help a lot more business grow was perfect timing.”

Ray Roach said her goal is to build awareness of the SBDC in the six-county area it serves. In her new role, she will lead a team of certified business advisers, all of which also have their own experience in business.

“All of them currently own their own business or have in the past. We have marketing people on staff, people who can help with financial analysis and spreadsheets and help with almost any business issue, plus we are part of a much larger network of resources available to area businesses,” she said.

She added that one key to SBDC services, besides being free of charge, is simply being available to those exploring starting a business.

“We’ve been there and we know it’s nice to have somebody hold your hand through the process,” she said. “Being a business owner can be very exciting at times, but it also can be daunting, so having someone to help you navigate it all can make the process a lot easier.”

Ray Roach started her new role with the SBDC on Dec. 1.

“Melissa brings experience from working in several large small businesses in Southern Illinois and she’s great with people,” said Lynn Anderson Lindberg, executive director of the Office of Economic and Regional Development at SIU. “She has hit the ground running and will ensure we provide excellent services to small businesses.”