More Than 1,900 graduating from SIUC this weekend

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honoring both May 2021 and all 2020 graduates over three days of commencement ceremonies at Saluki Stadium.
More than 1,900 graduates are being celebrated in outdoor events which began Friday and run through Sunday. All of the ceremonies will be held following social distancing protocols outlined in the Restore Illinois plan and the number of guests at each commencement event is limited, officials have said.
Candidates for degrees include more than 1,400 undergraduates, 346 for master’s degrees and 46 for doctoral degrees and 34 with associate degrees.
Ceremonies scheduled for Sunday will honor students who completed their degrees in 2020 but missed out on an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19.
University officials expect 200 to 250 of these graduates to participate in the exercises.
The School of Law and Colleges of Agricultural Sciences and the College of Science held graduation ceremonies Friday.
Pamela J. Wilson, an SIU alumna who works with the Texas Department of State of Health Services, received an honorary Doctor of Community Health degree.
The four remaining undergraduate academic units ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday. All of the commencement exercises will be livestreamed at www.commencement.siu.edu/videos.
Scheduled commencement ceremonies, honorary degree and distinguished service award recipients include:
Saturday, May 8
9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts and College of Mass Communication and Media Arts. Jacquelyn D. Spinner, SIU alumna and former Washington Post reporter and current associate professor of journalism at Columbia College Chicago and documentary filmmaker, will receive an honorary Doctor of Media Arts degree.
Noon – College of Applied Sciences and Arts. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will receive an honorary Doctor of Community Health degree.
3 p.m. – College of Business, College of Engineering and School of Medicine. Harry L. Crisp II, , chairman and CEO of Pepsi MidAmerica and SIU alumnus, will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree. Pamela K. Pfeffer, an SIU alumna and co-founder, vice president and corporate secretary of Treemont Capital Inc., will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
6 p.m. – College of Education and Human Services. Harold R. Bardo Jr., an SIU alumnus and former faculty member and director of the university’s medical/dental education preparatory program will receive a Distinguished Service Award. The family of Seymour L. Bryson, an SIU alumnus who served the university in academic and administrative positions for 40 years, will accept a posthumous Distinguished Service Award on his behalf.
Sunday, May 9
Noon – Colleges of Agricultural Sciences, Applied Sciences and Arts, Engineering, Science and School of Medicine.
3 p.m. – Colleges of Business, Education and Human Services, Liberal Arts and Mass Communication and Media Arts. Carolyn F. Donow, an SIU alumna who retired from SIU as associate director of the Office of Research Development and Administration, will receive a Distinguished Service Award.