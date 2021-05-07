More Than 1,900 graduating from SIUC this weekend

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honoring both May 2021 and all 2020 graduates over three days of commencement ceremonies at Saluki Stadium.

More than 1,900 graduates are being celebrated in outdoor events which began Friday and run through Sunday. All of the ceremonies will be held following social distancing protocols outlined in the Restore Illinois plan and the number of guests at each commencement event is limited, officials have said.

Candidates for degrees include more than 1,400 undergraduates, 346 for master’s degrees and 46 for doctoral degrees and 34 with associate degrees.

Ceremonies scheduled for Sunday will honor students who completed their degrees in 2020 but missed out on an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19.

University officials expect 200 to 250 of these graduates to participate in the exercises.

The School of Law and Colleges of Agricultural Sciences and the College of Science held graduation ceremonies Friday.

Pamela J. Wilson, an SIU alumna who works with the Texas Department of State of Health Services, received an honorary Doctor of Community Health degree.