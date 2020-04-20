More than $240,000 raised to help SIU Carbondale students feeling effects of pandemic

Thanks to the donations, SIU has been able to respond to more than 2,000 requests from students. The university has distributed hundreds of boxes of food and more than 100 laptops; offered to cover internet access; helped students who have children by supplying diapers, baby food and other infant care items; and processed more than 300 emergency fund requests for rent, utilities, medicine, books and transportation.

“The generosity of our alumni has been amazing,” Stettler said. “This outpouring of money, food and love brings to life the saying ‘Once a Saluki, always a Saluki.’ I am proud of our alumni who reached deep into their hearts and pockets to assist our students. We are all stronger together.”

Many of the donations have come in the form of items for the Saluki Food Pantry. There are many examples. Walgreens donated more than $1,500 worth of toiletries, baby food and diapers thanks to 1991 alumnus Lisa Badgley, vice president of corporate relations. John Kabat, a two-degree alumnus and retired teacher, worked with his FFA students to donate and package more than 2,700 meals to the pantry.