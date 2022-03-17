Morris Library book sale is March 25-26

It’s been awhile, more than two years, to be exact. But the Friends of Morris Library is holding a massive public book sale at Southern Illinois University Carbondale this month that promises to help fill the shelves of avid readers.

The book sale is March 25-26 in the Morris Library basement. The sale will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26. Admission is free both days. Proceeds of the sale go to purchase materials and support the library’s mission.

Hardcover books are $1 apiece; paperback books, 50 cents apiece. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

The last book sale was in 2019. The annual event was postponed the next two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a large number of available material for sale this year.

The diverse range of hardback and paperback books, children’s reading materials and other media will be available. One of the highlights will be numerous books from the Trovillion Private Press a Herrin publishing company operated by the late Hal and Violet De Mars Trovillion. The sale will also feature varied books including:

Biographies.

Classics.

Cooking.

Fictional works.

History.

Mysteries.

Nonfiction.

Romance.

Religion.

Science.

SIU Press books.

SIU Carbondale Obelisk yearbooks.

For more information, contact Morris Library at 618-453-2522.

