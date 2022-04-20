Musical comedy “Lucky Stiff” comes to McLeod Theatre April 21-24

“Lucky Stiff” hits the stage at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s McLeod Theatre April 21 through 24.

The School of Theater and Dance in the College of Arts and Media is presenting this remake based on the novel “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth.

The premiere will be on Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. and be performed at the same time on April 22 and 23. A matinee will take place on April 24 at 2 p.m., with a pre-show lecture at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now. For more information, visit the School of Theater and Dance website or call 618-453-6000.

About

A timid nephew of a deceased Chicago Mafia boss must complete a quest desired in his uncle’s will. Accompanying him is his lifeless uncle in a wheelchair. He is on these escapades trying to get closer to his reward of $6 million, running into many obstacles along the way.

Production

Playbook and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Matthew C. Williams

