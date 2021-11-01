'Naked Stories' — a play about gay teen identity, healing — debuts this week at SIU

“And now I've been able to go back and kind of, I don't know, excavate it, for lack of a better word, brush away the debris, … like, ‘Oh, I was in love,” Brown said. “But I didn't have access to any words, expressions, of framing it in that way because I was not supposed to be in love with my coach. According to, you know, every cultural message of 1983 and that was going to lead me to misery, danger, physical violence. I mean, the internalized messaging of that feeling was only danger and only shame.”
A huge part of the show is demonstrating the vulnerability and the fear that comes along with being gay and fearing violence if one was to be found out by the wrong person.
At one point in the show, Brown discusses writing a letter to his counselor where he comes out as gay for the very first time. He was terrified, but when the counselor told him nothing was wrong with him, he said the amount of relief and fear he felt was enormous.
“This kind of storytelling is really, ultimately, about giving the audience permission to tell their own story,” Brown said.
Brown said the experiences he depicts in the performance aren’t just about him.
“It's about the experiences of being closeted. The experiences of growing up … experiences of how important music was to us, the experiences of being a teenager and in love the experiences of being a gay teenager, during a time where there was no one who was out, at least in my environment. How we felt, how we survived it, how we tried to express ourselves, how we tried to meet our needs, even in the face of physical danger,” Brown said. “And the emotional cost of doing it and how it still stays with us even in our 50s and 60s.”
The show will be performed in the Marion Kleinau Theatre on the second floor of the SIU Communications building beginning at 8 p.m. Nov. 4-6.
Tickets are $5 for SIU students, $7 for the general public, and are available at the door before the performance begins. Payment is cash only.
