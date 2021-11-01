'Naked Stories' — a play about gay teen identity, healing — debuts this week at SIU

“Naked Stories,” a play written and performed by T Brown, paints a stunning picture of what it was like to grow up as a gay man in the 1970s and 80s.

Within the framework of the performance, Brown shows the audience the struggles of finding community in a closeted environment. Other major themes include self-acceptance and childhood sexual abuse.

These heavy topics are framed within the sound track of Brown’s childhood and he shows how music was a huge part of his life — from bands like Queen to the Smiths.

Brown, a first-year master’s student in communication studies, said putting the show together has been a healing experience.

“The experience of writing and performing these memories is really surprisingly transformational,” Brown said. “It affects my way of relating to myself.”

Brown is the co-director of the show with Craig Gingrich-Philbrook, a SIU professor in the communication studies program.

By working on the show with Gingrich-Philbrook, Brown said he processed feelings about what happened to him as a child in ways he hadn’t before.

Brown said Gingrich-Philbrook helped him put words to his obsession with his cross country coach in high school and to realize he was in love with him.

“And now I've been able to go back and kind of, I don't know, excavate it, for lack of a better word, brush away the debris, … like, ‘Oh, I was in love,” Brown said. “But I didn't have access to any words, expressions, of framing it in that way because I was not supposed to be in love with my coach. According to, you know, every cultural message of 1983 and that was going to lead me to misery, danger, physical violence. I mean, the internalized messaging of that feeling was only danger and only shame.”

A huge part of the show is demonstrating the vulnerability and the fear that comes along with being gay and fearing violence if one was to be found out by the wrong person.

At one point in the show, Brown discusses writing a letter to his counselor where he comes out as gay for the very first time. He was terrified, but when the counselor told him nothing was wrong with him, he said the amount of relief and fear he felt was enormous.

“This kind of storytelling is really, ultimately, about giving the audience permission to tell their own story,” Brown said.

Brown said the experiences he depicts in the performance aren’t just about him.

“It's about the experiences of being closeted. The experiences of growing up … experiences of how important music was to us, the experiences of being a teenager and in love the experiences of being a gay teenager, during a time where there was no one who was out, at least in my environment. How we felt, how we survived it, how we tried to express ourselves, how we tried to meet our needs, even in the face of physical danger,” Brown said. “And the emotional cost of doing it and how it still stays with us even in our 50s and 60s.”

The show will be performed in the Marion Kleinau Theatre on the second floor of the SIU Communications building beginning at 8 p.m. Nov. 4-6.

Tickets are $5 for SIU students, $7 for the general public, and are available at the door before the performance begins. Payment is cash only.

To reserve tickets, email kleinautheatresiu@gmail.com.

Individuals with disabilities are welcome; call 618-453-5738 to request accommodations.

