New SIU Carbondale chancellor settles into campus, looks to a future of 'new heights'

CARBONDALE — With just over a month to go before Southern Illinois University students begin returning to Carbondale for the start of the fall semester, Austin Lane is settling in as the university’s new chancellor.
Lane comes to Carbondale from Houston, Texas, where he last served as president of Texas Southern University. Monday marked his first day on campus, though he officially began the job last Wednesday.
“I've been joking that my first day actually feels like it was May 29 when I was appointed because it feels like I’ve been working since then,” Lane said. Working remotely, he has participated in numerous virtual meetings and conference calls preparing for the transition.
Lane said it feels good to finally arrive in Carbondale for on-campus work after months of anticipation. “I’m really looking forward to this,” he said.
He and his wife, Loren, have made an offer on a house in Carbondale. In the meantime, he’s going to be living at the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on The Strip, next to the historical Dairy Queen.
“If you ever want to talk to me, I’ll probably be sitting on that curb eating ice cream with everybody else … I’m all about the Dilly Bars,” he joked.
Seeing opportunity
Aside from that sweet distraction, there will be no soft landing for Lane. He arrives on the job amid a global pandemic and budget and enrollment uncertainties. Lane said that there’s no doubt that the months ahead will be challenging — but he’s up to the task.
“I’ve always been attracted to those places that really needed some help in that they were not 100% fixed or right,” he said. “This is just another, what I consider to be, opportunity — not so much a challenge — but an opportunity to lead in the face of the pandemic, and to do it together with the constituents on the campus. And we will — we will do it together and we’ll be successful.”
Lane said that doesn’t mean that every move the administration makes will be the right one in these unprecedented times. “But we’re going to do everything with our heart and make sure our employees know we’re there for them, and that we’re going to do the best we can to get things back to normal,” he said.
Lane is the first Black person to lead the Carbondale campus as chancellor. The first Black leader of the SIU System was James Walker, who served as president from 2000 to 2006.
A need for stability
Brione Lockett, the outgoing Carbondale student trustee on the SIU Board of Trustees, said strong and stable leadership at the top is one of the most critical needs of the university system and Carbondale campus.
Lockett has been a student at SIU Carbondale for the past decade, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and as of this May, a doctoral degree in Health Education. Since he began his academic pursuits in 2010, SIU Carbondale has had six chancellors (some acting and interim) and four presidents.
The most recent upheaval stems back to 2018. That July, the SIU Board approved a separation agreement with President Randy Dunn. Dunn left SIU in a swirl of controversy, as internal documents revealed he colluded with Edwardsville officials in an effort to divert funding from the Carbondale campus and develop legislation to dissolve the SIU System. At the time, former SIU School of Medicine Dean and Provost Dr. J. Kevin Dorsey was named interim president.
Three months later, SIU Carbondale lost its chancellor with the untimely death of Carlo Montemagno. Dorsey served as acting chancellor of the Carbondale campus until the appointment of John Dunn as interim chancellor in December 2018. Dunn had most recently retired as president of Western Michigan University, and had previously served as an SIU administrator. His last day as interim chancellor was June 30.
Lockett said he believes that Lane, and SIU System President Dan Mahony, who assumed his role in March, are the right pair to help Carbondale regain its footing and move forward.
“Those two … it just feels like, I don’t want to say Batman and Robin because that devalues one of the two,” he said. “But them working together, what I’ve seen so far, I’m jealous that I won’t get to be around. I’m happy that I was a part of bringing them to SIU.” Lockett said he’s been especially encouraged by pledges that Mahony and Lane have made to address systemic racism and create a campus that is diverse and inclusive.
Getting started
Lane said that one of his first priorities will be to check the pulse of his staff — “to make sure that everyone is debriefed and that we’re OK.” In March, SIU officials were forced by the pandemic to suddenly shut down campus and move classes online. Now, they are preparing for the return of students who begin moving into dorms on Aug. 12. “The last few months have been — they’ve been rough for everyone at SIUC,” he said. He said the team has done an “incredible job with the pandemic” without a blueprint for how to respond.
Beyond that, Lane said he plans to spend the early months of his administration listening and gathering feedback from the campus and greater community.
“That really lays the groundwork for our shared visioning process and then our strategic plan that we will line out for the next 10 years,” he said.
Lane said he sees a bright future for SIU Carbondale. The school is well known nationally, and it has alumni well placed across the country, he said. Lane said he appreciates the welcome he’s received from members of the community who have written him notes of support.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet our students. I can’t wait for them to come back for the fall semester. I can’t wait to interact with the community. … I look forward to working hard and taking SIUC to new heights with all of the stakeholders who are there who know and love our institution.”
