New SIU System president sees hope amid challenges facing university system

CARBONDALE — Dan Mahony hasn’t been on the job very long, but is coming to his role as Southern Illinois University’s system president with ideas and a respect for on-the-ground leadership.
Mahony took his role officially Monday as the new SIU president — he is the permanent replacement for former president Randy Dunn, who resigned amid significant outcry over his involvement in a drafted piece of legislation that would have split the SIU System. J. Kevin Dorsey, a former dean of SIU School of Medicine, had been serving as interim president since July 2018.
SIU Board Chair Phil Gilbert said they hope to hire a new permanent chancellor for the Carbondale campus at its April meeting.
Mahony told The Southern on Wednesday that part of his role is to unify the divided system — he said that was a big reason behind his decision to eventually settle his office in Springfield. He plans to spend about 10 months in Carbondale before spending about seven months on the Edwardsville campus. After that, he will be settling down in Springfield. He said as well as being close to the legislature, his presence there won’t look to either campus like he is playing favorites.
The proximity to legislators isn’t to be discounted, either.
“A big part of my job is working with the politicians trying to get as much support for the system as we can,” Mahony said. “You know, again, as we we talk about resource allocation between the campuses, part of this the issue is do we get enough allocation from the state to start with.”
So, he sees staying close to the General Assembly action as a good thing.
The Southern asked Mahony what three tangible changes students might see in his first year. Mahony said transparency and availability to students would be a goal. He said being up front and sharing information whenever possible eliminates problems before they have time to start.
“I find sometimes we're reluctant to share and it actually creates more rumors and challenges otherwise,” Mahony said.
He also pointed to one of his first official actions as president — the signing of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge. A news release from the university said the pledge, which has been signed by hundreds CEOs, seals Mahony’s commitment to “foster an even greater sense of openness and respect for others as president of the multi-campus university system.”
The Southern asked Mahony to provide a pragmatic read on December’s news that freshman applications at the Carbondale campus were up 27.3% than at the same point in the previous year.
“It’s almost hand-to-hand combat until the first day of classes,” he said.
The application rate spike is good, but there’s more that has to be done to turn these applicants into Salukis, he said. “There’s still a lot of steps in that process to get that student here,” he said.
He was hesitant to comment on specific plans to do so not knowing all that local leaders are doing. However, he pointed to his previous role as president of Winthrop University in South Carolina, where he said the school was on “constant personal contact” with students and their families to make sure they were guided through the process.
He said part of that strategy was financial aid leveraging — he said the school kept a small pot of money to assist the school in being competitive with other universities.
Mahony said he understood there could be an uphill battle on some of the issues facing the university system, but in them he saw hope.
“There’s without question challenges … but the thing that was appealing to me was all the opportunity that exists,” he said.
