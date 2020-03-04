New SIU System president sees hope amid challenges facing university system

CARBONDALE — Dan Mahony hasn’t been on the job very long, but is coming to his role as Southern Illinois University’s system president with ideas and a respect for on-the-ground leadership.

Mahony took his role officially Monday as the new SIU president — he is the permanent replacement for former president Randy Dunn, who resigned amid significant outcry over his involvement in a drafted piece of legislation that would have split the SIU System. J. Kevin Dorsey, a former dean of SIU School of Medicine, had been serving as interim president since July 2018.

Mahony told The Southern on Wednesday that part of his role is to unify the divided system — he said that was a big reason behind his decision to eventually settle his office in Springfield. He plans to spend about 10 months in Carbondale before spending about seven months on the Edwardsville campus. After that, he will be settling down in Springfield. He said as well as being close to the legislature, his presence there won’t look to either campus like he is playing favorites.

The proximity to legislators isn’t to be discounted, either.