New Strong Survivors cancer rehab lab opens at SIU

The program grew, and the SIUC Cancer Rehabilitation Laboratory opened in 2009 in Davies Hall in a space that was a shared with SIUC Integrative Movement Laboratory. Strong Survivors staff had to compete for time with others in the Kinesiology Department.

When Davies 123/124 became available, Anton was given permission to create a dedicated space for Strong Survivors.

“All we’ve done up to today and this room is inspired by my best friend,” Anton said.

Anton wanted to name the room after his cousin, but that meant the group would need to raise an additional $25,000 to secure naming rights.

On SIUC’s Day of Giving 2019, Strong Survivors raised $18,000. Wednesday was SIU Day of Giving 2020, as well as the open house for the new lab. During the event, Anton announced that the program had raised enough money to secure naming rights. The lab will be called the Julie A. Honerkamp Strong Survivors Cancer Rehabilitation Lab.

“I’m here to tell you today, we got it. I found we had it by noon today,” he said.

The lab is a welcome addition for patients and staff. Their old space was referred to by several people as the “cave.” The new lab is bright and clean with treadmills, weights and other equipment.