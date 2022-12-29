New Year's event at SIU will feature the biggest-ever balloon drop in Southern Illinois

The Saluki men’s basketball team is throwing a New Year’s Day party to welcome 2023 with a bang. Or at the least – a few pops.

In addition to being a nationally televised game, the “New Year’s Day Saluki Bash,” part of Monday’s 4 p.m. game against Belmont, will feature a number offerings including what is being billed as the largest balloon drop in Southern Illinois history.

The drop, consisting of more than 6,000 maroon, white and gray balloons, is scheduled for half time of the basketball game. The balloons will drop from large nets placed above each of the Banterra Center’s seating areas.

“We’re going to drop them on everyone and everyone will have an opportunity to grab one from there,” explained Southern Illinois University Carbondale Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities Matt Shackleton.

He said one balloon contains a prize: A pair of 2023 season tickets to SIU football.

The job of preparing the balloon drop fell to Herrin’s SI Balloon Co. The work included filling all of the balloons with air.

“It took us 12 hours with two people,” said Kyle Brooks, owner of SI Balloon Co. “We put in six hours on Monday and six hours on Tuesday.”

Brooks and a colleague filled all of the balloons in the concourse areas of the Banterra Center using air compressors. The real work he said was tying each balloon – a task that had to be completed by hand.

“They are all different sizes. The smallest are 11 inches, but we also have some that are 16 inches, 18 inches, 24 inches and some that are 36 inch balloons,” Brook explained. “Our fingers are practically bleeding.”

He said the filled and tied balloons were then placed into special balloon drop nets, each 50 feet long and 7 feet tall. The bags were raised to the ceiling of the facility by SIU staff members. At halftime of the basketball game, employees of SIU Athletics will be pull ripcords, releasing the balloons. Brooks estimates it will take up to two minutes for the balloon nets to completely empty.

“It’s going to be quite a site,” Brooks said. “It’ll be something to see.”

In addition to the balloon drop, concession stands will have special New Year’s Day items including champagne, sparkling wine, holiday punch, mini Bundt cakes and more. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Grey Dawg bobblehead.

The game is also the Salukis’ annual “White Out” game. Fans are asked to wear white clothing.

“I think we’re looking to make a New Year’s celebration an annual event; we’ve got some big plans for it in the future,” Shackleton said. “This is going to be a lot of fun.”