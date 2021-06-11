New York Times cybersecurity reporter is next Paul Simon Institute guest speaker

“With every passing day, it’s increasingly clear that cybersecurity relates not only to the safety and prosperity of the United States, but also to the day-to-day security and safety of individual Americans,” Shaw said. “Nicole Perloth’s book about the cyber arms race is both terrific and terrifying. She is one of our country’s most respected cybersecurity writers and is remarkably skilled at making the world of cybersecurity understandable and relevant to all of our lives.”