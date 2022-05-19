New York Times economics correspondent to discuss new book on billionaires profiting from COVID

New York Times global economics correspondent Peter S. Goodman will discuss how several billionaires exploited the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The event will be held on Zoom at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23. It is free and open to the public. Registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/events.

Goodman will sit down with John Shaw, institute director, to discuss his new book “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.” The book, which was published in January, investigates how five so-called “Davos men” — members of the billionaire class — exploited the pandemic and the resulting worldwide impact.

Goodman and Shaw will also discuss Goodman’s recent reporting on disruptions to the supply chain, income inequality and the state of the global economy.

“Peter Goodman is a trenchant and provocative writer about the global economy and the personal tragedies and political volatility caused by income inequality in the United States and around the world,” Shaw said.

Goodman has been a journalist for more than 30 years and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his reporting on the origins of the 2008 financial crisis. Before he joined The New York Times, he was the executive global news and business editor for the Huffington Post, and he was previously the Shanghai bureau chief for The Washington Post.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Goodman with their registration form or by email to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

The event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Understanding Our New World virtual conversation series with journalists, government and private sector leaders, political analysts and authors.

