Noted civil rights attorney John Brittain to present SIU Lesar Distinguished Lecture

CARBONDALE — Noted civil rights attorney and law professor John C. Brittain will share his more than five decades of legal work next month when he presents the 2021 Hiram H. Lesar Distinguished Lecture hosted by the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Law.

Brittain will present “Racial Awakening, Reckoning and Mindfulness in 2020” during the virtual presentation at 5 p.m. Feb. 10. The event is free and open to the public. This is the 23rd lecture in the series established to honor founding Dean Hiram H. Lesar.

Brittain will discuss issues of racial reckoning, economic uncertainty, political unrest and COVID-19. The Zoom meeting link will also be available on the lecture’s webpage.

Brittain’s experience includes serving as chief counsel and senior deputy director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Founded by President John F. Kennedy, the public interest legal organization based in Washington, D.C., enlists private lawyers in taking pro bono cases in civil rights-related issues.