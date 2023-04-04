Film and television star – and Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus – Bob Odenkirk’s return to Carbondale culminated Monday with a personal graduation ceremony where he received two diplomas.
First, Odenkirk was presented a diploma for his undergraduate work, which he completed in 1984.
“I did not attend graduation; I was eager to get into show business,” he recalled.
In fact, Odenkirk left the university three credits short of meeting the requirements for a bachelor’s degree...
“He ended up completing those hours at Columbia College, those hours transferred back to SIU, and he completed his degree in 1984. However, he had never been officially handed his diploma until Monday evening,” explained Anna Twomey of the SIU Alumni Association.
Odenkirk also received an honorary doctorate from the university, just minutes after the presentation of his baccalaureate diploma.
With formalities completed, he spent the next 60 minutes talking about the honor, his career and answering selected questions from about 2,000 current students, area residents and fans of his work which includes movies, TV writing (including skits for “Saturday Night Live”), stand-up comedy and television series.
“That was wild. It’s a little bit much and it means a lot,” Odenkirk said of the degree presentations at the Banterra Center.
The ceremony and recognition capped off the days full schedule. Earlier Monday, the City of Carbondale proclaimed it “Bob Odenkirk Day” and gave the actor a ceremonial key to the city. He also spoke to students in several SIU classes and was presented the only remaining microphone flag from WIDB, the campus radio station where Odenkirk hosted a comedy show as an undergraduate.
“This place was a place for me to find myself, which I think college is all about. I felt the opportunity to try things here.”
SIU Chancellor Austin Lane complimented Odenkirk on his frequent promotion of the university during television interviews and public appearances.
During the evening, Odenkirk shared information about his career successes, failures and stories of persistence. It was those lessons that fan and SIU alumna Carlyn Zimmerman said she will take back to her students at Carterville High School.
“I teach a theater class and I’m going to talk with my students about his strategy of writing jokes every day; just the discipline and how you have to have output and discipline yourself,” she said. “The other thing that I really loved in his presentation was his talk of how we all have highs and lows in our careers and it’s about moving forward and keep creating.”
