Officials caution about algal blooms in Illinois waterways

Warmer air temperatures mean higher water temperatures in waterways and an increase in the chances of algal blooms in bodies of water. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health urge caution in lakes, rivers and ponds as these natural growths of cyanobacteria can be harmful to humans and animals.

The cyanobacteria, blue-green, fast-growing microscopic organisms, naturally occur in lakes and other bodies of water. Most of the blooms are harmless, but some produce toxins which can be harmful if directly exposed to skin or if water contaminated with the cyanobacteria is ingested.

To avoid the algal blooms, IEPA and IDPH encourage people to avoid water that looks like spilled green or blue-green paint, has surface scums, mats or films, is discolored, has greenish gobs suspended in the water below the surface or has green-color streaks. Those who suspect a cyanobacterial bloom, may report the incident on the Illinois EPA website.

“This sort of thing has been around for many, many years,” explained Nolan Stojentin, environmental health and safety technician with Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Center for Environmental Health and Safety. “When the water temperature approaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit, what you have is a perfect environment for these algae to grow.”

Stojentin said warm temperatures in areas of stagnant water where there is available phosphorus make for ideal conditions to spur cyanobacterial growth. He said mitigation efforts ideally would remove one of the three factors, but called those efforts “easier said than done.”

He said there are commercial and natural products which could be used to prevent or eliminate algal blooms, but some of those can be harmful as well.

Stojentin tests the water at SIU’s Campus Lake on a weekly basis. So far, all tests have levels below the detectable limit of the test. Similar tests are regularly conducted at other bodies of water around the region. He said in addition to the tests at SIU, he regularly conducts visual inspections of the lake. The appearance of algae does not mean toxins are present, he stressed.

“It is a lake, so you are going to see things like seaweed and algae. A lot of people get confused, but so far, I’m just seeing the healthy algae, but this is when I start testing because things can change significantly in just a couple of days.

Last summer, following three weeks of tests showing detectable levels, campus officials posted advisory notices around Campus Lake about potential exposure to people and pets who enter the water.

The Illinois Department of Public health advises residents and pets that have come in contact with cyanobacteria to rinse with clean water as soon as possible. If pets experience symptoms that may be the result of exposure, owners should contact a veterinarian immediately. In people, symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing.

Stojentin said on its own, cyanobacteria is essential.

“It is part of a healthy ecosystem and it has been around forever. It’s when they grow at an exponential rate and begin to dominate the ecosystem that it becomes an issue,” he outlined. “I don’t want people to be so afraid of the water and to avoid it at all costs. The best thing they can do is to educate themselves and be aware.”

