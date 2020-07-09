Ohio medical board considers action against director of SIUC Student Health after OSU abuse investigation

Sensing his complaint had been stonewalled, Snyder-Hill agreed to drop it if Grace promised him it was the only complaint he had ever received against Strauss, and upon assurance that Grace would keep his complaint on file in case another student were to come forward with a similar concern. Grace responded to Snyder-Hill in a letter that said, in part: “I want to assure you that we never received a complaint about Dr. Strauss before, although we have had several positive comments.”

Snyder-Hill’s complaint against Strauss is also referenced in the medical board’s letter to Grace this week and the medical board said Grace falsely made the claim there have not been previous issues with Strauss. The medical board said in its letter that a student had made a similar complaint a few days prior.

“(Grace) lied to me and continues to lie. Now, I don’t want him to do that to anybody else and that is exactly why I’m doing what I’m doing — it’s not to hurt him,” Snyder-Hill said. “I don’t really know him personally and I don’t wish harm on anybody but I absolutely care about the kids in Illinois.”