On Day of Giving, SIU Carbondale raises over $2.8 million from more than 3K donors

CARBONDALE — More than $2.8 million was raised during the 2021 SIU Day of Giving, shattering last year’s record of $1.6 million.

“What an incredible day to be a Saluki,” Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, said. “Our alumni and donors take a lot of pride in supporting this university, and the Day of Giving puts their dedication on display.”

There were more than 3,400 individual gifts made during the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday. This, too, far outpaced totals from previous giving days. Donations were made in 50 states and 11 countries.

“The sheer number of people who decided to log on and make a gift is inspiring,” Kupec said. “All gifts, no matter how large, make an impact. Our students, faculty, and staff are thankful for every donor.”

Kupec told The Southern earlier this week that the foundation's fundraising goal for the Day of Giving was $2 million.

Whether supporting a college, program, or specific scholarship, donors were able to choose from several initiatives.

The Balancing Education, Experience & Reality Scholarship received more than 900 individual gifts, which totaled more than $63,000. That’s enough to endow two more B.E.E.R Scholarships.