On Presidents Day, SIU lecture looks at Lincoln's legacy as writer

CARBONDALE — President Abraham Lincoln is known as a statesman, emancipator and Illinois’ native son. In a Presidents Day virtual presentation with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a Lincoln scholar said the 16th president should also be recognized as a writer.

Douglas Wilson, author of “Honor’s Voice” and “Lincoln’s Sword,” said Lincoln should be remembered for his ability to influence and sway with the written word. Wilson is a former English professor and director of the Lincoln Studies Center at Knox College in Galesburg. The recognized Lincoln historian joined the Simon Institute's John Shaw for a virtual conversation as part of the institute's Illinois Authors series.

“In the four years that Abraham Lincoln would be president, the American people would gradually discover, much to its collective astonishment, that this unprepossessing Illinois politician had remarkable abilities as a writer,” Wilson wrote in “Honor’s Voice.”

“I don’t think that he went into the presidency saying anything like, ‘well, I’ll use my superior writing to influence public opinion,’ but that’s what he did,” Wilson explained during the virtual presentation.

Wilson said that during his presidency, Lincoln made fewer than six speeches, but he was a passionate writer.

“He channeled everything into public writing,” Wilson said. “He got criticized for that because no president had ever written newspaper pieces or notes – that was considered beneath them…but it is just undeniable that at certain stages, he wrote things that made the kind of arguments that carried the day.”

Wilson, whose research included review of many of Lincoln’s rough drafts, said the president’s public letters “moved the needle” of national opinion. Much of the articles and letters came from Lincoln’s accumulation of ideas.

“He had this habit of writing little notes to himself,” Wilson explained. “There’s a story about the ‘House Divided’ speech that Lincoln gave at the beginning of the campaign against (Stephen A.) Douglas that he kept all of that stuff in his hat. He came in one day and dumped his hat and he just rearranged everything to write that speech.”

Wilson said Lincoln would put an enormous amount of effort into pieces and his writings are outstanding, especially considering that the former president was essentially self-educated, as accounts from his step-mother indicate.

“She said if he saw a word in his reading that he didn’t understand or if someone said a word that he didn’t understand, that bothered him and he would start asking questions,” Wilson explained. “He would wrestle with words and he was not happy until he figured out what a word meant. He made it his business to learn.”

Wilson said he would classify Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson as two presidents with a gift for writing.

“I think Jefferson was the only president whose writing ability rivaled Lincoln,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0