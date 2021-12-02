Once eyed for demolition, 'The Towers' at SIU now getting upgrades

Less than five years ago, the future of “The Towers” — three high-rise residence halls on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus — was in serious doubt.

The buildings were “decommissioned" in 2018, no longer housing students and there were discussions about demolition.

Fast forward to 2021: Not only do university students continue to live in the buildings, the SIU Board of Trustees Thursday approved infrastructure improvements to the buildings.

Opened…

Neely Hall, one of the three buildings making up what University Housing calls “East Campus,” initially opened in 1965. Matching buildings, Mae Smith Hall and Schneider Hall, were completed in 1968. Together these two structures were collectively called Brush Towers with Neely being part of University Park along with the Triads, which were razed in 2012.

Then closed…

Schneider Hall was shuttered not long ago, in August 2017, prior to a planned demolition as part of a long-term master plan for campus housing.

In March 2017, SIU Director of University Housing Jon Shaffer told The Southern, “We are looking forward to creating new housing on campus that will meet the needs of today’s student,” he said. “The towers have housed tens of thousands of students over the past 50 years, but it’s time to look to the future.”

In March 2018, university officials announced that Mae Smith Hall and Neely Hall – the other two 17-story residence halls – would no longer house students after being just 66% full the previous year. At full capacity, each building houses 719 students.

The plan at the time was to demolish the three 1960s-era towers and came following a decision by the SIU Board of Trustees to explore a public-private partnership where a third-party funder would construct new resident halls on the campus. Room and board payments would repay the outside investment. The demolition cost was expected to be between $3 million and $4 million per building, but the plan was scrapped when an outside consultant questioned the financial viability of replacing the towers with new buildings.

Then opened again…

The closure was short-lived. Aa desire for more single-occupancy rooms necessitated the re-opening of the towers for fall 2019.

At the same time, the university closed University Hall, a smaller facility located across Wall Street from the other buildings. This year, 1,216 students live in the three buildings. Because of space availability and COVID-19 concerns, all rooms are single-occupancy, but Jim Hunsaker, Senior Associate Director of University Housing said next fall incoming freshman in the towers will have roommates.

The future…

Now, thanks to approval by the board Thursday, a chiller unit that provides air conditioning to the East Campus buildings will be replaced and data network capabilities for the high rises will be upgraded.

Three 20-year-old chiller units that serve the three high-rises as well as Grinnell Hall and Trueblood Hall will be replaced at a cost of $3 million. Additionally, $1.75 million will be spent to upgrade wired and Wi-Fi connectivity including new copper and fiber as well as new hardware.

According to the proposal submitted to the board for approval, the existing network, which is about 10 years old, is “antiquated and is at significant risk for failure and security attack.” Additionally, the proposal called network performance “very poor.”

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the university expects to continue to utilize the buildings but they require some upgrades.

“You do have to put in a little tender, loving care into facilities until you maybe get the opportunity to build new facilities. Until then, it is really incumbent upon us to take care of what we have to do and to do it in a way that is economical,” Lane said.

He said the towers remain a popular choice for students.

“The towers continue to work for us, especially as we are handling the increase in our freshman class,” he explained. “Even though these buildings are dated – they are a little older – but they are sound and a lot of students will tell you that they love staying there. It gives them a sense of community.”

Lane added that any plan to shutter or demolish any of the high-rises “is gone,” but left open possibilities for eventual replacement of the housing units.

“We’ll start looking at our campus master plan this summer and we’ll look at the entire footprint of campus and begin to decide what we prioritize, whether it is realistic renovation or new construction and what we can handle in terms of what comes. It will give us a better sense as we imagine SIU in 2030,” he said.

