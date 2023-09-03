CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Start Seeing Pink online apparel sale is now underway, raising scholarship funds for SIU students affected by the disease. It’s part of the university’s annual effort to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October through special events while also helping students.

Place orders now

You can order a variety of T-shirts and sweatshirts in adult sizes through Sept. 14 at the Start Seeing Pink – Saluki Strength apparel shop, online at shopsilkworm.com/startseeingpink. Orders will be ready for pickup in Student Services Building Suite 486 on Oct. 2. Shipping is available also for a small fee.

All proceeds of the sales go to the SIU Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Fund, which has since its inception awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships to students who have been impacted by breast cancer in one way or another.

Learn more about the scholarship and past recipients or make donations online.

Special events coming

Plans are also underway for a variety of special events in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizers are planning a Cycle for Hope event, a pink volleyball tournament and a pink pickleball tournament. Dates, details and the complete schedule of events are forthcoming.