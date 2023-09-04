A series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale begins with a Sept. 29 celebration at the Union League of Chicago.

The program for “Future of Illinois” event will feature former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar who will share remarks and reflections of the institute’s two-and-a-half decades. Additionally, Institute Director John T. Shaw will moderate a discussion and outlook for Illinois featuring Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon.

The event will feature a dinner and reception.

Shaw said the former governor is the perfect person to kick-off the institute’s anniversary celebration.

“He was the governor when the institute was created and has been a really active and supportive voice for the institute,” Shaw said.

Among initiatives of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute is the annual Simon-Edgar Statesmanship Award, presented to an elected state or local government official in Illinois who has demonstrated a pattern of public service characterized by vision, courage, compassion, effectiveness, civility and bipartisanship. Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White received the 2023 award.

The institute was established in 1997 by Makanda native Paul Simon, a long-time legislator and two-term U.S. Senator. Originally called the Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Simon’s name was added following his passing in 2003.

A non-partisan, non-profit organization, the institute works to promote smarter government, better politics and encourages students to explore careers in public service.

A second celebratory gathering will be in Carbondale on Oct. 30 featuring former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood and his son Congressman Darin LaHood.

“They really have never done a public event together as father and son to talk about their careers in politics,” Shaw said. “It should really be a fun and informal exchange.”

Planning for the Carbondale event is underway. Shaw said a number of current and former governmental leaders have been invited, including Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Information on the Sept. 29 event is available on the institute’s website at www.paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu.

Close Students pass through the breezeway at Faner Hall on the SIU campus as rain and strong winds passed through the area in February in Carbondale. Students walk along the Campus Lake Trail on a mild Tuesday afternoon on the SIU campus in Carbondale. Mild temperatures stick around the region on Wednesday, but rain is forecast for most of the day. A student uses an umbrella while riding his bike through the SIU campus on a rainy Wednesday morning in Carbondale. GOING UP A student goes up the steps at the Engineering Building on the SIU campus on a sunny afternoon on Monday in Carbondale. Don’t expect to see much sun the next few days as wintry weather is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. A small snowman adorns the outside of Morris Library on the SIU campus on Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Overnight snow canceled classes at many schools in the region, but only caused a delay in the start of classes at SIU. CHILLY RECEPTION Students pass by an icy holly tree near the Life Science Building on the SIU campus on a cold Monday afternoon in Carbondale. Overnight freezing rain made for slippery conditions in the morning and a mix of wintry precipitation late in the day created some slick spots on roads. Students walk by the partially frozen fountain in the plaza near Faner Hall on the SIU campus as the sun begins to thaw things out on Wednesday in Carbondale. A student is framed by blossoming cherry trees while walking along Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus on a mild, but windy, Monday morning in Carbondale. SIU student Rufayda Adam takes photos of a flowering magnolia tree on campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. Adam was sending the photos to her mother in Sudan where there aren’t flowering trees. A student walks through the SIU campus near Pulliam Hall during a rain shower on Tuesday in Carbondale. More rain is in the forecast each day through Friday. Students pass through the SIU campus past blooming redbuds and azaleas on a pleasant Thursday in Carbondale. A rainy and stormy day is forecast for Friday with highs in the 60s. A student passes through Thompson Woods on the SIU campus as showers pass through the region on Thursday in Carbondale. Cooler, but drier, weather is in the forecast the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend expected through the weekend. A student cruises on a scooter past a flowering dogwood near Browne Auditorium on the SIU campus on a pleasant Wednesday in Carbondale. The mild weather is forecast to continue through Friday before a chance of showers returns on Saturday. A young white-tailed deer buck eats leaves from a tree on the west side of the SIU campus on Tuesday morning in Carbondale. A bicyclist passes along Douglas Drive on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is in store for the region through the weekend. A white-tailed deer peers out from behind foliage in Thompson Woods on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. DANDY DAISIES A jogger passes by blooming daisies and catnip near Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is forecast into the weekend before rain is expected to return on Sunday. A walker passes by arrows on the Campus Lake Trail on Wednesday on the SIU campus in Carbondale. The arrows were used to direct competitors in the Saluki Triathlon last weekend. STROLLING ON WHEELS Anthony Fletcher skateboards through one of the breezeways at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Monday afternoon in Carbondale. A worker cleans the exterior windows of one of the lounges at Neely Hall dormitory on the SIU campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. Campus Collection The best shots from the campus of Southern Illinois University during the first half of 2023 Students pass through the breezeway at Faner Hall on the SIU campus as rain and strong winds passed through the area in February in Carbondale. Students walk along the Campus Lake Trail on a mild Tuesday afternoon on the SIU campus in Carbondale. Mild temperatures stick around the region on Wednesday, but rain is forecast for most of the day. A student uses an umbrella while riding his bike through the SIU campus on a rainy Wednesday morning in Carbondale. GOING UP A student goes up the steps at the Engineering Building on the SIU campus on a sunny afternoon on Monday in Carbondale. Don’t expect to see much sun the next few days as wintry weather is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. A small snowman adorns the outside of Morris Library on the SIU campus on Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Overnight snow canceled classes at many schools in the region, but only caused a delay in the start of classes at SIU. CHILLY RECEPTION Students pass by an icy holly tree near the Life Science Building on the SIU campus on a cold Monday afternoon in Carbondale. Overnight freezing rain made for slippery conditions in the morning and a mix of wintry precipitation late in the day created some slick spots on roads. Students walk by the partially frozen fountain in the plaza near Faner Hall on the SIU campus as the sun begins to thaw things out on Wednesday in Carbondale. A student is framed by blossoming cherry trees while walking along Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus on a mild, but windy, Monday morning in Carbondale. SIU student Rufayda Adam takes photos of a flowering magnolia tree on campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. Adam was sending the photos to her mother in Sudan where there aren’t flowering trees. A student walks through the SIU campus near Pulliam Hall during a rain shower on Tuesday in Carbondale. More rain is in the forecast each day through Friday. Students pass through the SIU campus past blooming redbuds and azaleas on a pleasant Thursday in Carbondale. A rainy and stormy day is forecast for Friday with highs in the 60s. A student passes through Thompson Woods on the SIU campus as showers pass through the region on Thursday in Carbondale. Cooler, but drier, weather is in the forecast the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend expected through the weekend. A student cruises on a scooter past a flowering dogwood near Browne Auditorium on the SIU campus on a pleasant Wednesday in Carbondale. The mild weather is forecast to continue through Friday before a chance of showers returns on Saturday. A young white-tailed deer buck eats leaves from a tree on the west side of the SIU campus on Tuesday morning in Carbondale. A bicyclist passes along Douglas Drive on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is in store for the region through the weekend. A white-tailed deer peers out from behind foliage in Thompson Woods on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. DANDY DAISIES A jogger passes by blooming daisies and catnip near Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is forecast into the weekend before rain is expected to return on Sunday. A walker passes by arrows on the Campus Lake Trail on Wednesday on the SIU campus in Carbondale. The arrows were used to direct competitors in the Saluki Triathlon last weekend. STROLLING ON WHEELS Anthony Fletcher skateboards through one of the breezeways at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Monday afternoon in Carbondale. A worker cleans the exterior windows of one of the lounges at Neely Hall dormitory on the SIU campus on Tuesday in Carbondale.