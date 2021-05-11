Paul Simon Institute to host virtual talk with Decatur mayor

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a virtual conversation with Julie Moore Wolfe, the mayor of Decatur, on Wednesday, May 12.
Moore Wolfe and institute director John Shaw will talk about the mayor’s career in economic development and politics and the challenges she and her city have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion is part of the institute’s Meet the Mayor series of virtual conversations with leaders of Illinois communities.
The event will be livestreamed via Zoom at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/event-information.
Moore Wolfe was appointed mayor of Decatur in 2015 after serving on the city council since 2009. She has lived in Decatur — a central Illinois city about 40 miles east of Springfield — for 30 years.
Moore Wolfe started her career as a journalist, joining WAND-TV as a news anchor in 1986. She later became president of the Chamber of Commerce in Decatur, and then served for four years as the regional manager of the Governor’s Opportunity Returns program.
“Mayor Moore Wolfe is a determined, respected and creative leader of an important Illinois community,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn more about her highly successful career in economic development, politics and government, as well as the important work she has done to revitalize Decatur.”
The institute welcomes questions for Moore Wolfe; submit a question by email to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu or in the “Questions & Comments” box on the registration form.
The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute is a think tank at SIU Carbondale promoting better politics and smarter government and preparing students for careers in public service.