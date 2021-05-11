Paul Simon Institute to host virtual talk with Decatur mayor

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a virtual conversation with Julie Moore Wolfe, the mayor of Decatur, on Wednesday, May 12.

Moore Wolfe and institute director John Shaw will talk about the mayor’s career in economic development and politics and the challenges she and her city have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion is part of the institute’s Meet the Mayor series of virtual conversations with leaders of Illinois communities.

The event will be livestreamed via Zoom at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/event-information.

Moore Wolfe was appointed mayor of Decatur in 2015 after serving on the city council since 2009. She has lived in Decatur — a central Illinois city about 40 miles east of Springfield — for 30 years.